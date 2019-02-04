The Oscars are less than three weeks away, and it sounds like Bradley Cooper is keeping busy until then. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, Feb. 2, Cooper said that his A Star Is Born Oscars performance still needs a bit of fine-tuning.

When the outlet asked Cooper whether or not he was ready to sing "Shallow" at the Academy Awards, the director and actor gave a pretty honest response. "Not at all," he told ET. "I'm going to have to prepare a lot."

Cooper's comments came when he was walking the red carpet at the Directors Guild Awards, where he was nominated for both the Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film awards for his debut film, A Star Is Born. He didn't win either category, but there's still plenty of time for the movie to steal the show at the Academy Awards. A Star Is Born has seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, and Best Original Song for "Shallow."

It's understandable why Cooper wants to practice ahead of the awards show, too. The Academy confirmed that "Shallow" will be performed at the Oscars in a tweet on Friday. "Cooper. Gaga. 'Shallow.' #Oscars," read the tweet. And in a separate interview with E! News at the DGAs, Cooper admitted, "I'm sure I'll be terrified [at the Oscars]." Well, you know what they say, practice makes perfect.

And, if the reaction to Cooper and Gaga's "Shallow" performance during her Las Vegas show last month is any indication, the fans are pumped. But even that wasn't so easy for the actor-director. "That was terrifying," Cooper told E!. "I just had to zen out and just pray that I wasn't going to ruin her show."

Cooper admitted to ET that in terms of the Vegas show, they didn't practice much together beforehand. "I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see," he told the outlet. "That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars]."

As for the rest of the Best Original Song nominees, the Academy has confirmed two other performances so far. According to the Academy's Twitter account, a "surprise special guest" will be on hand to sing "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns. And Jennifer Hudson will sing "I'll Fight" from RBG. Meanwhile, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings." And fans are still waiting to hear whether Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the stage to perform their hit form Black Panther, "All the Stars."

Whatever happens at the Oscars, A Star Is Born will still come away from awards season with plenty of recognition. "Shallow" won the Best Original Song category at the Golden Globes, and the film was nominated for four other awards as well. And Lady Gaga tied with Glenn Close for the Best Actress category at the Critics' Choice Awards.

And, actual award wins aside, Cooper and Gaga will have their turn in the spotlight when they perform on Oscar night. And it's sweet to know that Cooper wants to keep practicing to get things exactly right.