In the wake of the Vanderpump Rules firings, Bravo is continuing to make adjustments to its reality show casts. Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunziker has been fired by Bravo for alleged racist posts. The network confirmed the news on Wednesday, June 17, marking the latest in a string of Bravolebrity firings related to racially insensitive words and actions.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist posts," the network announced in an Instagram post. While what he posted remains unclear, some Twitter fans are alleging that he shared a racist meme on his Instagram story.

Peter, a licensed U.S. Coast Guard officer, first appeared on Season 5 of the hit show, which premiered on June 1. The season completed filming in Spain last year and is currently still airing new episodes, but the network also confirmed that Peter's screentime in future episodes would be edited down in light of his actions. "Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes," the post read.

Even before his firing, things weren't always smooth sailing for Peter on deck. According to PEOPLE, during the season's early episodes, he was repeatedly reprimanded for calling his direct boss, bosun Malia White, "sweetie" and "sweetheart," which Captain Sandy Yawn deemed as inappropriate.

The news comes just a week after longtime Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired in relation to a 2018 incident, in which they called the police on former Black co-star Faith Stowers for crimes that she did not commit. New Vanderpump Rules cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go for past racist tweets.

And if some Bravoholics have it their way, they won't be the only cast members reprimanded for their actions. Many fans are campaigning for Jax Taylor to also be fired from Pump Rules for his history of problematic comments, including a 2017 Tweet in which he also falsely accused Stowers of a crime, bi-phobic remarks about co-star Ariana Madix, and a racially insensitive comment about 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith.

Even *NSYNC alum and friend Lance Bass thinks Taylor's time on Vanderpump Rules is nearly over. "He will lose out," Bass said on The Daily Popcast, as per E! News. "I do not see Bravo keeping him. I have a feeling soon, it's gonna be done because this will get bigger and bigger." Bravo has yet to respond to concerns about Taylor.