In a new report published on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a link between textured breast implants and lymphoma. Of reports received by the agency since September 2018, the FDA found there are 457 women in American diagnosed with the breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (shortened to BIA-ALCL), according to an agency statement. The agency's last report on the issue had found 414 cases, according to a statement.

NBC News reported that there have been more than 600 cases of BIA-ALCL around the globe, resulting in at least 16 deaths — nine of those were reported in the U.S.

"We hope that this information prompts providers and patients to have important, informed conversations about breast implants and the risk of BIA-ALCL," Dr. Binita Ashar, the director of the Division of Surgical Devices at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement on the updated case numbers.

In Wednesday's announcement the agency said it will communicate with doctors "who regularly treat patients, including primary care physicians and gynecologists, to learn about BIA-ALCL in patients with breast implants." The agency first told the public and doctors about the potential risk of cancer from textured breast implants back in 2011, according to NBC News.

