Brexit Day Memes Are The Only Thing That'll Lift Your Mood RN

Whether leave or remain, at this point in Britain’s long and tortured bid to leave the EU, we're all pretty fed up, right? More than three years have passed since we heard the results of the historic referendum, but "Brexit Day" has finally arrived. Cue a nationwide sigh (of relief or regret, we'll never be entirely sure). For those in need, here are the best Brexit Day memes to cheer you up on this bleak day.

At 11 p.m., Jan. 31, 2020, the UK will officially embark on its journey to… well, who knows what? All we know is we'll be out of the EU. Well, in an official sense at least. The fact is that negotiations are still ongoing, and may be for some time. As the Guardian reported on Jan. 28, negotiations about the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the EU will not begin until March 3 and may go on as long as ten months, or perhaps longer. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is not willing to extend the negotiation period past December 2020, per the Independent.

With that in mind, there's still a lot of Brexit-related news coming our way in the next few months (at least). Well, at least we have the memes...

Nothing says Brexit Day like... Love it or hate, Brexit is still happening.

We are the EU Girls... Who could forget The Cheeky Girl's last-ditch attempt to promote EU togetherness back in 2016? To the tune of their classic hit Cheeky Girls (Touch My Bum), our favourite Romanian pop stars urged us to "Come and smile, don't be shy. Referendum, this is life!" Poignant, really.

"Dear Lord, what a sad little life..." Enough said.

Perfectly good croquettes Spotted: Spanish tapas discarded on the side of the road. Some say bad omen, others say nuanced political art.

Meanwhile in Glasgow... Yes. That's the Duke of Wellington statue sporting a EU traffic cone as a hat. Glasgow has made its opinions clear on Brexit Day.

TMI, Gary... Gary, this is too much information.

Rare footage To be fair, it looks quite graceful and not dark and marauding at all...

Stronger together I don't want to sound dramatic, but, we haven't quite recovered from the Spice Girl's breaking up so how are we going to survive this?

"Does that mean we won't have any trees?" As Brexit Day finally arrives, I'd like to revisit one of the best (read: hilarious) political commentary the country's heard in some time. Love Island's 2018 contestant Hayley Hughes' genuine concern for the status of our nation's trees after Brexit could cheer anyone up today.