Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the past several months, you know that Tuesday, Nov. 6 marks the midterm elections, which means it's incredibly important for you to go out there and cast your vote. In fact, this day is so important that Broad City celebrated Election Day with a mini episode that stars two of our very favorite New Yorkers, Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler, who came so close at forgetting about the day altogether.

On Tuesday morning, Comedy Central released a special episode of Hack into Broad City, which featured Abbi and Ilana partaking in one of their usual little Skype sessions, as Abbi assists Ilana in helping her to brush up on her Russian lingo. “If I’m going to successfully infiltrate Russia, I’m going to have to speak the language to seduce a cultural influencer," Ilana remarks after Abbi questions some of the rather interesting terms and phrases her friend is attempting to memorize — this one in particular was in regards to urination.

The more note cards Abbi reads, the less likely it seems that they'll ever make it to the polls on time. It's not until Abbi reads off one note about hacking the election that they both stare wide-eyed at each other's computer screens and scream, "THE ELECTION!," before rushing off to cast their vote and perform their civic duty.

It's a classic Broad City hijink, giving fans a nice dose of fun before Broad City returns for its fifth and final season on Thursday, Jan. 24. But it also serves as a plea of sorts for all Americans to get out there and make their voices heard. Abbi and Ilana may let a few things slide throughout their lives, and audiences know they make plenty of mistakes along the way, but failing to vote won't be one of them, so be sure to follow their good example. (Though feel free to skip the whole "forgetting about the election" part.)

Of course, Broad City isn't the only series that's helping to spread the word to vote. In fact, Freeform released a Pretty Little Liars sneak peek on Monday that featured a twist ending telling fans to go vote. Not to mention the skit SNL did about a midterm elections ad that'll leave you both laughing and crying all at the same time.

It's not all that surprising to see Broad City join into the mix. The show hasn't been afraid to get political in the past — even going so far as to bleep Trump's name out of the show as if it were a swear word. So sending a message to fans with a brand new, special episode feels right up their alley. In fact, fans' only possible complaint could be that the skit is simply too short for their liking. It'd be easy to watch these two banter on and on for hours before reaching their inevitable "ah-ha" moment. But alas, we'll take what we can get, especially since there's only a limited amount of time we have left with these characters.