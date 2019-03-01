In its Feb. 28 episode, Comedy Central's The Other Two explores an anxiety many people can relate to. As we get older, it's hard to shake the feeling that we should have more money in our savings accounts, feel more secure in our relationships, or be closer to achieving the dream job we've always wanted. And in the age of social media, these concerns are often coupled with the belief that everyone else is doing better. Brooke on The Other Two is a prime example, though, of how it's never too late to start over or find a new dream — even when it feels like everyone else has their lives figured out.

While on a music video set with her younger brother Chase, a superstar pop singer who she assists with everything from schedule management to "snack emergencies," Brooke is forced to confront her former career as a professional dancer. After a dancer she knew from school drops out of the video, Brooke steps up to fill in, and she kind of kills it. It's still not what she wants to do with her life — there's a reason she quit dancing in the first place — but it's nice to see her regain the confidence it gave her at such a young age. She may not have figured out her next career move yet, but when she does, she should be able to master it with the same kind of self-assurance and skill. She just needed a reminder that she still has it in her.

What's more, the encounter gives Brooke a glimpse at the life she could have had, and it's not all that she thought it was. When she first runs into her friend, Brooke is embarrassed that she's working as her little brother's assistant, and assumes the woman must be looking down on her. But in reality, she's just as lost and unsure.

She's afraid of starting over and feels stuck, but Brooke assures her that, while it's not easy, it's not as intimidating is it might seem. There are examples all around us: Vera Wang designed her first wedding dress at age 40, and Julia Child didn't appear on TV until she was in her 50s. Success stories like theirs, and the endless others that exist, prove that a career change later in life isn't only possible, it's sometimes necessary in order to make yourself happy.

Of course, Brooke's insecurity, in this case, isn't brought on by social media, but there is legitimate research that platforms like Instagram can be damaging to your mental health and self-esteem. Brooke's friend is like the real-life embodiment of that: on the outside, she seems like she's thriving, but in actuality she's having a really tough time, and it's only by having a real conversation that she and Brooke are able to find some peace about where they're each at in life.

We're all just trying to get by, and things like glamorous jobs and outward appearances aren't necessarily reflective of real happiness. That seems like it should be common sense, but when faced with a stream of carefully curated photos and posts from old high school classmates seemingly living their best lives, it's easy to get sucked into the facade. The Other Two does a good job at dissecting that narrative, and while Brooke is still kind of all over the place, she's also inspiring as hell.