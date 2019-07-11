Brooklinen is known as the "internet's favorite sheets," and now the brand is bringing that same cozy comfort your experience in your bed to your wardrobe. Brooklinen's Loungewear Collection (offered in sizes XS to XL) is made with super soft, breathable cotton and modal. The collection is inspired by vintage athletic wear, giving you a cute option to work from home in, lounge around watching Netflix, or walk your pup outside.

Brooklinen's bedding has over 30,000 five star reviews, won the 2018 Best of Test Winner award from Good Housekeeping, and won the 2018 Best Bedding Award from Men's Health. The brand makes quality pieces that come at a price that won't give you insomnia, all because Brooklinen cuts out the middle man and passes the savings to the shopper. This gives you an idea just how comfy the new lounge pieces will be, and the new Loungewear Collection uses that same no-middleman approach.

"What started as a goal to find high-quality sheets at a fair price has become a mission to provide you with comfort in every aspect of your home — from bedroom, to bathroom and beyond. Like even trips-to-the-bodega beyond," Vicki Fulop, Co-founder and CCO of Brooklinen, tells Bustle. "We often modify or create new products based on customer feedback, and Brooklinen Loungewear is a response to our customers asking us for our spin on apparel! We also took a look at the marketplace and felt there were similarities to when we were getting into the sheet business a few years ago — we felt there weren't any options on the market that were the perfect balance of quality, comfort and affordability, and decided to create that option ourselves."

Each piece goes under five separate quality-control checks, making sure it won’t warp, shrink, stretch, sag, or pill.

The Loungewear Collection has both men's and women's styles. The line has five different clothing options for women, and four different styles for men. Brooklinen is a Brooklyn-based brand, so as a tribute to its home, each of the product names reference something in the 917 area.

"We love being a Brooklyn-based brand, and wanted to emphasize that by paying homage to some of our favorite neighborhoods, streets, subway stations and names we see every day," Fulop says. "For example, our headquarters are on Prospect Street in Dumbo, the name of our men's tshirt!"

The Delancey Tee will be your new go-to soft t-shirt. Named after Delancey Street, which runs into the Williamsburg Bridge, it's great to wear with a pair of jeans or pajama bottoms.

Wear the t-shirt while you jog across the bridge in the early morning, or with a midi skirt as you cross over to get drinks in the Lower East Side. The tee comes in white, black, heather grey, and sage color options.

The Morgan Tank comes in the same color options, and is just the item to wear for those sweaty summer mornings. A scooped neckline tank, it comes in black, heather grey, and sage colors.

The Bleecker Shorts are named after Bleecker Street station in Manhattan. The pants look like '80s running shorts, and have a touch of spandex for structure.

The Boerum Jogger is named after iconic Boerum Hill. The neighborhood is lined with trees and historic brownstones, and is home to A-listers like Michelle Williams and Sandra Oh. The Boerum Jogger is the ultimate pair of sweatpants, and it comes complete with an elastic waistband, deep side pockets, one back pocket, and fitted cuffs to help give a more streamlined silhouette. Wear it while you take your morning stroll down Smith Street for your latte.

The Morningside Dress is a new take on a nightgown or shirt dress. It's named after Morningside Heights, which is the home of Columbia University, Seinfeld's iconic diner, and Miriam "Midge" Maisel's apartment on 113th Street.

Made from soft cotton, the loose dress will hit around mid-thigh. You can choose between black, heather grey, and sage.

If you have been waiting for quality loungewear that doesn't break the bank, look no further than Brooklinen's new Loungewear Collection.