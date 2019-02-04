On Monday morning, attorneys for inmates in Brooklyn sued Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) warden Herman Quay and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for "inhumane" and unconstitutional conditions due to a lack of power and heat during an especially cold week in New York. Activists protested outside the facility over the weekend before power came back on.

According to a statement by Wyn Hornbuckle, the deputy director of public affairs at the Department of Justice, power was restored at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. "In the coming days, the Department will work with the Bureau of Prisons to examine what happened and ensure the facility has the power, heat and backup systems in place to prevent the problem from reoccurring," Hornbuckle said. A BOP spokesperson tells Bustle: "We do not comment on matters that are the subject of legal proceedings or pending litigation."

On Jan. 27, there was a fire at MDC, which resulted in what the BOP called "partial power outage" in the building that houses male inmates, according to the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of the Federal Defenders of New York's detained clients at MDC. The facility in Sunset Park in Brooklyn houses more than 1,600 persons before their trials, according to NBC News. Those imprisoned include high-level detainees among their ranks, but many are "comparatively anonymous New Yorkers," according to The New York Times.

Beyond the lack of heat when New York City's temperature dipped into single digits, the lawsuit alleged that legal and familial visitations for male inmates had been nearly entirely cancelled. "The Defendants' deprivation of MDC detainees' constitutional rights has caused and is causing irreparable harm to the Federal Defenders and its clients," according to the filing.

"Defendants' response to the fire has been woefully inadequate. They have been slow to acknowledge the problem and have not taken sufficient steps to obtains temporary supplies of electricity or heat, or to repair the damage," according to the filing. You can read the entire filing here.

More to come ...