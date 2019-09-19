Going to Paris is a dream vacation for many people. Unfortunately, it's one bucket list trip that can't always be made into a reality due to high prices. Between the cost of hotel stays, tourist attractions, and especially flights, a Parisian vacation is one that many can't afford. But that could change: Budget airline French Bee will soon offer flights to Paris for $139 — and no, this isn't just a one-time only offer.

You probably haven't heard of French Bee, but that's likely going to change thanks to these new airfares. The low-cost French airline debuted the new prices this week, and customers can book from now for travel beginning in June 2020.

Of course, there are a few things to keep in mind. This price will only be valid for flights between New York, NY and Paris — and you'll have to leave from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and fly into Paris Orly Airport. The first flight between Newark and Orly will take off on June 10, 2020, and they'll only be red-eye flights: Planes on the route will leave Newark daily at 6:15 p.m. ET and arrive at Orly at 7:30 a.m. RST the next day. Return flights will leave Orly daily at 2:00 p.m. RST and arrive in Newark at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The $139 price tag isn't the only option you have: The prices depend on the month you're traveling and which day of the week you're flying. For example, leaving on a Saturday in August is $207 with a basic ticket. On the other hand, leaving on a Wednesday in September is $127. Even though some are higher than $139, the prices are still great compared to other airlines.

Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

So what's the catch? French Bee is a Paris-based budget airline carrier, which means that you shouldn't expect the same luxury you would get on a non-budget carrier. For the cheapest ticket prices, you'll be selecting the "Basic option." The only thing this ticket includes (aside from a seat, of course) is a carry-on bag up to 26 pounds. Meals, checked baggage, seat choice, and priority boarding are all something you have to pay extra for. Additionally, the ticket is non-refundable and non-modifiable.

The "Smart" ticket option is slightly more expensive, but that includes a carry-on bag up to 26 pounds, a basic meal, and one piece of checked luggage — so if you know you want all of those things, that's definitely the ticket you're going to want to select. Then there's the "Premium" option, which is at least double the price, and is their version of business class. It includes a meal, seat selection, two checked bags, a carry-on bag, and at the Paris Orly airport, line jump, priority boarding, and priority bag delivery.

The New York to Paris deal is a brand new one, but French Bee also offers two other travel deals worth making a note of: You can fly from San Francisco to Paris starting at $189, or from San Francisco to Papeete, Tahiti starting at $330.

As with any low-cost airline ticket, these flights are bound to get booked up quickly, so be sure to purchase tickets sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this deal.