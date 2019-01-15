President Donald Trump first was criticized for serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers football team on Monday in the White House. But the real burn came from Burger King trolling President Trump for his typo, "hamberders." The fast food giant on Tuesday took to Twitter to poke fun at the commander in chief.

Trump tweeted that it was "great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House" and that because of the shutdown, he served "massive amounts of Fast Food." Trump claimed he paid for over "1000 hamberders etc." — and there you can see the typo. "Within one hour, it was all gone," Trump continued. "Great guys and big eaters!"

Trump only left the post up for a few hours before he posted a corrected version, but that didn't stop Burger King from making a joke Tuesday. "due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders," Burger King posted to Twitter. "just serving hamburgers today."

Trump reportedly ordered from Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Domino’s, but the exact number of hamburgers (or "hamberders") kept changing. Trump originally mentioned ordering 300 to reporters, and then later upped the count to 1,000 — both when talking with players and on Twitter.

Burger King, though was not the only Twitter user to make fun of Trump after the slip up. "Hamberder (n) - Like a hamburger, but served by an idiot who believes college athletes don't deserve respect," tweeted writer Nick Jack Pappas.

He also used pictures to make his point. "A picture of the single biggest contributor to the failing health of our nation and also some food he served to poor college players," Pappas wrote along with a picture of Trump and the fast food.

Others picked fun at another one of the president's typos: capitalizing "fast food" as if it were a proper noun. "Can’t resist a good hamberder from the hamberder chain Fast Food," wrote journalist Josh Sternberg.

Still more found it kind of funny. "Luv 2 wake up 2 extreme tension between a soul-crushing encapsulation of our society's deep moral and political rot and my core belief that "hamberder" is a hilarious word," added journalist Genevieve Koski.

And there was confusion as to how that ended up on Twitter at all — given how autocorrect knows how to make the fix. "My autocorrect corrected hamberder to hamburger so HOW DO YOU EVEN GET THAT WRONG????" asked Annie Heckenberger.

The Clemson Athletics Twitter account stayed oddly silent on the matter. There was not one post from or about the White House visit. Clemson Football's account did upload a few pictures to Twitter from DC — but none from the White House.

Burger King's tweet was liked nearly 22,000 times by noon on Tuesday. At least one Twitter user posted approval in advance. "Props to the first fast food casual that can get a hamberder tweet live today," Annie Heckenberger wrote.

Burger King was all over it.