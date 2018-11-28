It is a tale as old as time: human buys burger. Human sits down at the human table using a human chair to eat said burger. Human opens mouth wide to accommodate burger, and then, in that sweet, rapturous moment just before it hits human's tongue, comes the inevitable sound: the high-pitched whine of one four-legged, FOMO-suffering pup watching from the floor. Well, friends, that specific canine whine may be ancient history now that Burger King is introducing the DOGPPER, a dog treat so reminiscent of WHOPPERS that maybe — just maybe — you'll be able to take your burger to the face in peace, once and for all.

The DOGPPER, aside from being very fun to type and say out loud, is flame-grilled beef in taste and shaped like a dog bone. While this sounds up the alley of pretty much every dog I have ever met (and I can assure you I have met a lot of dogs), there is one caveat you need to be aware of: you can't just roll up to BK and ask the king for one of these treats. The DOGPPER is available exclusively in Burger King delivery orders made through DoorDash. That said, the DOGPPER is free when you order a WHOPPER, so it's really no skin off yours or your pup's nose.

To sweeten the deal? If you're a new DoorDash customer, you can get free delivery on Burger King orders over $10 between November 28 and December 4. All you have to do is type in the code "DOGPPER" at checkout, and you should be on your merry way.

There is arguably a second caveat, which is that the DOGPPER is not meant for human consumption, but I am hoping you did not need the internet to take that cue.

As of right now, there is a limit of one DOGPPER per customers, so if you have more than one doggo, they're going to have to share. Having siblings is tough, y'all! But if humans have to share the fries in their King JR. meals, then dogs can learn to be chill about sharing, too. At least hopefully they can in the amount of time it takes for you to scarf your own WHOPPER, so they don't turn to you, remember you've got the ~beef~, and immediately start to beg all over again.

If you're at a loss for how to hit that $10 minimum for free delivery for new customers, then allow me to graciously remind you that, in addition to WHOPPERS, DOGPPERS, and all the other savory things Burger King has to offer, the chain also has quite the arsenal of desserts. Right now its website lists both an OREO Cookie Cheesecake and a Twix Pie, both of which sound so delicious that it's a miracle I didn't just abandon my keyboard in pursuit of them. Basically, Burger King just became your one stop shop for food needs for you AND the pupper in your life — just make sure you finish your meal before they do!