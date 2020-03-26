Bustle Book Club Week 1: Sydney Sweeney On Chapters 1-3 Of ‘We Used To Be Friends’

On Thursday, March 26, Sydney Sweeney kicked off the inaugural meeting of her new book club partnership with Bustle, during which she discussed Amy Spalding's YA novel, We Used to Be Friends on Instagram. Though Sweeney's been an avid reader throughout her life, due to the current climate, she was recently inspired to share her love of literature with her fans.

"I really wanted to find something to do that brought people together no matter where in the world they were during this time," Sweeney tells Bustle. "I love getting lost in a good book, and I wanted to share that with others."

For this first session Sweeney focused on chapters 1-3. We Used to Be Friends begins with James opening up the time capsule she made at the start of high school. She reads a letter from Kat, her BFF at the time. But in the present day James and Kat are seniors and have had a falling out. And that's not the only major thing in James' life that's changed. She's broken up with her boyfriend, Logan, and her parents are no longer together.

The reader doesn't know why any of these things happened yet — but that's just the way Sweeney likes it. "I love that we dive into two main characters [point of views] and have to put the pieces of their relationship and lives together with the dual timelines," she says.

By the end of chapter three, Kat also has some drama brewing. She's just found out her longtime boyfriend, Matty, cheated on her. And she meets a new friend, Quinn, who she's loving texting.

Will Matty make it up to Kat? What went wrong with James and Logan? To find out, make sure to follow Sydney Sweeney on Instagram here and join in on the conversation every Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET for the next three weeks. You can now watch episode one on Bustle's IGTV.

Want to join in on the discussion? Use the hashtag #SydneySweetReadsxBustleBookClub on Twitter and Instagram. And make sure to pick up a copy of We Used to Be Friends here.