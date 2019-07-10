Want to party with the biggest trailblazers of 2019? Mark your calendars, because Bustle’s Rule Breakers festival is coming to the LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, and you're gonna want to buy your tickets right now. The day-long festival boasts a lineup of some of the most boundary-breaking music makers and innovators of the year — including a headlining performance by the *ultimate* rule breaker herself, Lizzo. Oh, and there will be snacks. Lots and lots of snacks. Looking to snag yourself a ticket? Keep reading.

Bustle's Rule Breakers isn't just a festival — it's a celebration of women and nonbinary individuals who in 2019 are taking risks, defying expectations, and upending the status quo across their industries. Throughout the day, enjoy live musical performances from singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez, as well as Jesse Jo Stark and ABIR. Come right when we open at 1 p.m. to enjoy bike and paddle boat rides in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, savor eats from New York City's top women chefs, and take a whirl around a disco roller rink while listening to DJs Rashida and Natasha Diggs. Stay for Lizzo, who's bringing her anthems of self-love to the stage as the ultimate close to the day's events. You can also expect guest appearances by the celebrity newsmakers featured on Bustle's 2019 list of Rule Breakers, which will be revealed in a special Bustle issue going live Aug. 20.

Guarantee yourself full access to the day's activities by buying a Rule Breakers Early Bird ticket, officially on sale now. They're only available for a limited time, though, so here's what you need to know:

How Do I Buy Rule Breakers Tickets?

It's easy — Early Bird tickets to Rule Breakers go on sale July 10 for $35 and are available on Bustle's official Rule Breakers event page. You can check it out here.

Why Should I Buy Early Bird Tickets?

At $35, this is the best value you'll find on Rule Breakers tickets all summer. Not only will an Early Bird ticket guarantee you admission to performances from Lizzo, Jessie Reyez, Jesse Jo Stark, and ABIR, it also grants you access to the full lineup of activities and experiences happening throughout the day. With an Early Bird ticket, you'll also receive a complimentary drink at the festival.

What If I Don't Get Early Bird Tickets?

Don't worry! If you miss out on Early Bird tickets, you can still buy General Admissions tickets this summer — just keep checking the Rule Breakers event page for more details. But if you're looking to get the most for your buck (and see Lizzo for less than what you probably spend on brunch), Early Bird is your best option.

Anything Else I Should Know?

The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes on until 8 p.m., but if you need to leave for any reason during the afternoon, just make sure to keep your Rule Breakers wristband on — it will ensure your re-entry to the festival. It's also worth noting that Rule Breakers is happening rain or shine, so be prepared for whatever the weather throws your way.

And that's it! Buy your ticket, bask in the glory that is Lizzo, mingle with this year's class of Bustle Rule Breakers, be able to say you were there for some truly show-stopping special guest appearances, and enjoy all the day has to offer. It's definitely an experience you won't want to miss.