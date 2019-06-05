American Apparel is celebrating Pride Month with a limited-edition capsule of statement tees, made in the brand's trademark minimalist aesthetic. American Apparel's Pride collection (available in sizes XS to XL) consists of five different t-shirts, spanning across cheeky illustrated butts to important slogan messages. The Pride collection’s campaign message is “How We Love,” and it celebrates inclusivity with its white tees.

In order to show its solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, American Apparel is donating 100 percent of its net proceeds from the collection to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Specifically, American Apparel is donating to the center's Trans-Cosmetic Donation Drive, created by renowned celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Transgender people, particularly trans women of color, experience higher rates of poverty and unemployment. This makes it difficult for trans people to buy personal hygiene and cosmetic products, and the donation drive fills in that gap. Hygiene and makeup products are donated by people in the beauty industry for the Donation Drive, which is then distributed to low-income transgender and gender non-conforming folks.

“American Apparel has always been a proud, vocal and visible supporter of organizations that promote the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ people around the world," Jeffrey Cooper, VP of Marketing at Gildan, tells Bustle. "Each year, we identify a new partner to help us serve and uplift members of the community. This year we have chosen to support the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Our donation will help to remove barriers to basic needs and give dignity and confidence back to those in our community who need it most.”

American Apparel

The pricing for the collection ranges from $24 to $28, and all of the styles are unisex. LGBTQ+ American Apparel employees spearheaded the campaign, and they cast real people from the community who represent a wide range of gender expressions and sexual identities.

Check out the collection below, and see if any of the graphic tees fit in with your own Pride look.

Cheeky Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt

Cheeky Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt $24 American Apparel Buy At American Apparel

This butt-celebrating tee has an array of “cheeky short” images in a multicolored graphic. This is a nod to "the brand’s embrace of diversity," according to the press release. If you like butts as much as Tina Belcher does, then this is the tee for you.

Still Queer Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt

Still Queer Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt $24 American Apparel Buy At American Apparel

This is an iconic tee in American Apparel's previous Pride collections, where it has made multiple appearances throughout the years. The tee is back again this year, helping you celebrate Pride in style.

Everyone's Gay Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt

Everyone's Gay Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt $24 American Apparel Buy At American Apparel

Wear your rainbow in a minimalist way with the help of this tee.

Proud Print T-Shirt

Proud Print 50/50 T-Shirt $28 American Apparel Buy At American Apparel

Get loud and proud with this American Apparel tee.

Words Matter T-Shirt

Words Matter T-Shirt $24 American Apparel Buy At American Apparel

Words shape our reality, so the words you use matter. This t-shirt sums it up beautifully.

This Pride Month, put your money to work and support causes that help the LGBTQ+ community directly. Not only will these tees help transgender folks get the hygiene and cosmetic products they need, but the shirts are also a fun addition to any wardrobe. It's a win win.