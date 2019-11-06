Caelynn Revealed How Her Feud With Hannah B. Could've Been Prevented

Caelynn Miller-Keyes may be all about that van life with Dean Unglert these days, but prior to their Paradise romance this former Bachelor contestant has faced a great deal of online criticism. And it all started with her contentious relationship with Hannah Brown when the two competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor. However, Caelynn opened up about her feud with Hannah B. in a recent episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files and revealed that she believes that two of them could've been really good friends if the circumstances would've worked out differently.

As an avid Hannah B. fan, Nick was curious to learn a few more details about what caused such a rift between the two of them in the first place. And while Caelynn didn't go into a ton of specifics, she felt that the competitive environment of Miss USA and The Bachelor was mostly to blame for why she and Hannah weren't able to keep their friendship in tact both during and after the fact. "We're just not compatible as friends," Caelynn told Nick. "You put us in one competitive environment and then immediately into another competitive environment, Miss USA and then The Bachelor, and it's just you constantly feel like you're being pitted against one another."

Of course, fights between contestants are not exactly a new concept within the Bachelor franchise. In fact, it's quite common to see several feuds break out throughout the course of just one season. What made Caelynn and Hannah's so memorable, though, was the fact that they knew each other prior to the show and appeared to be friends at one point before their falling out. And while Caelynn attributes some of that tension from their vastly different personalities — she referred to herself as quiet and reserved, which is a direct contrast to Hannah "The Beast" Brown — she ultimately thinks the cutthroat atmosphere that comes with competition shows proved to be their biggest downfall.

"It's unfortunate because if we weren't in those two environments I feel like things would've been different and we wouldn't have felt that animosity toward each other," Caelynn explained on the podcast.

Despite their rocky past, though, Caelynn doesn't seem to bear any resentment towards her former co-star. In fact, when she first learned that Hannah was chosen to be the next Bachelorette, her comments were nothing but supportive. “I’m super happy for her. She’s hilarious and completely herself, and I think we’ve never had a Bachelorette be so entirely herself," Caelynn told Us Weekly back in March. "It’s gonna be a different season just because you’ve never seen someone be so vulnerable and so authentically themselves.”

Maybe Caelynn and Hannah won't ever be the close friends they once were, but it's nice to see women treating each other with respect, even if they don't always see eye to eye.