On Tuesday, Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that will eliminate cash bail in California, the first state in the country to make such a move. Although many social justice advocates condemn the practice of requiring bail, they haven't necessarily backed the legislation. The ACLU first gave and then withdrew its support after arguing that new adjustments to the bill allow judges to discriminate against defendants.

Bail is meant to ensure that people accused of serious crimes show up to their court proceedings, per a congressional report. If you're arrested, you'll often be required to pay a sum of money in order to be released before your court date, frequently in cash. You'll get that money back if you show up for every court date like you're supposed to.

The system has been heavily criticized. According to The New York Times, around 60 percent of those who are currently in jail (which is around 2.3 million people, per the Prison Policy Initiative) haven't yet been convicted of a crime: They're waiting for decisions to be made about their cases. Many will be behind bars until their court dates just because they can't afford bail.

Even bail sums that are considered comparatively low can often be difficult for people to acquire. The Times reports that a third of nonfelony cases are given bail of $500 or less in New York City, and that only 15 percent of the accused can put that sum together. In 2015, Sandra Bland died in jail after being unable to pay her $500 bail.

