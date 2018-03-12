Cameron Diaz fans can breathe a sigh of relief. On Monday, March 12, Selma Blair confirmed via Twitter that her friend Cameron Diaz is not retiring from acting after all. Blair tweeted:

BREAKING NEWS . Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson

Blair had previously told U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail that here Sweetest Thing co-star was both uninterested in returning for a follow-up movie to the 2002 romantic comedy and in acting in more projects all together. "I would have liked to do a sequel," Blair told the Daily Mail, "but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done."

Diaz appeared in dozens of comedies and other movies in the '90s and early aughts, but she hasn't been seen in a new film since 2014's Annie. The tabloid also reported that at a pre-Oscar party Blair explained why she thought the Charlie's Angels actor, might be taking a break from the movie business. "I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films," Blair said, adding, "She has a pretty great life. I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

Though Diaz, at 45 years old, would be a young retiree, it would make sense that she might want to take a break. As one of Hollywood's top earning women in the 2000s, Diaz frequently held lead or important roles in two to four movies each year — according to IMDB in 2002 she could be seen in five pictures (though two were in small uncredited spots in Minority Report and My Father's House). That's a whole lot of waking up early to be on sets, traveling to filming locations, and doing promotions for films.

In the time since her last credited role, she also got married to Good Charlotte pop-rocker Benji Madden (2015). Though Diaz has fallen in love on screen many-times over in movies as varied as There's Something About Mary, Gangs of New York, and Shrek, this is her first marriage. "When you can grow with someone it's very important," Diaz told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2016 interview about her marriage.

In addition to focusing on her family life with Benji, Diaz also co-authored The Longevity Book: : The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time in 2016. This book, which she wrote with her The Body Book co-writer Sandra Bark, explores the science of living longer and healthier lives as well as the signs of aging all women experience.

Bustle reached out to Diaz to comment on the original retirement rumors, but did not receive an immediate response. It remains unclear if Diaz is simply taking a break from acting or if she has other projects in mind for the future.

Though Blair says her good friend and co-star has not retired from acting, she might still have had a point with her earlier comment about "not being sure" what would "bring [Diaz] back" to acting — it could be that Diaz is waiting for just the right role to stage her comeback. An unidentified source told The Daily Mail:

"Cameron is constantly inundated with film scripts trying to tempt her out of retirement but she's just not interested. She's happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time."

If Diaz feels like taking this time to hang out with her husband, friends and explore other options then she should do whatever is making her happy. However, with more of her contemporaries taking to executive producing their own projects (Hello, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman), it'd be great to see her back in Hollywood bringing her talent and vision to the screen.