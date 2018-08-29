You know when you watch a TV show, say a travel series or documentary, that's set somewhere super gorgeous, and you just think... gosh I would love to be there right this minute? First Dates Hotel is one of those shows. OMG that place is so lush. The brand spanking new venue in the current series is even more swish than usual and it's got me wondering, can I stay at the First Dates Hotel? Look outside, you deserve a holiday, so let's dig a little deeper and find out how you can book a room.

Last season was filmed in the super gorgeous French countryside of Provence. Guests sought love and LOLs in Le Vieux Castillon, a four-star hotel nestled in the village of Castillon-du-Gard, which is not only French but also Mediaeval. Wow, talk about romantic. This time around however, they've decided to spice things up a little with a new location. This season, the potential lovebirds and the usual crew will be holed up in the none-too shabby Aquapetra Resort and Spa in Italy. You had me at spa. It's situated an hour from Naples, so just imagine those pizza filled days when the cast and crew aren't filming.

Channel 4 on YouTube

Italy is incredibly beautiful and romantic at the best of times, right? You can't go wrong. But the First Dates hotel is positively drool-worthy, like next level. This particular resort and spa is a former 18th-century hamlet that has been restored with great taste and style, offering everything a guest could desire. It's set on a pretty ginormous 60 acres. If you do the maths, that's the size of just over 45 football pitches. And guess what, you don't even have to play or watch football. Thank goodness for that.

Instead there are various good—for—the—soul scented gardens and vineyards to explore, and more natural beauty than you could shake a stick at. I'm sure they also have heaps of sticks.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, wait 'til you hear this next one. There's even a Michelin-starred restaurant. OK, breathe. I've read the menu and good grief I'm hungry. It's called Locanda del Borgo and is described on the hotel's website as:

"Michelin starred contemporary cuisine [served] in a relaxed yet modern environment. Spread over four levels, it comprises three main dining rooms, a bar and conservatory as well a a private chef's table for groups of up to twenty guests".

That sounds like a whole load of yes please, if you ask me. The drool-worthy sample menu includes dishes like gnocchi with vegetable ragù, smoked silano cheese and basil. Ugh so good. I wonder how the chef felt about being asked to make spag bol on last night's episode, though.

And if all that wandering around the beautiful grounds and eating wears you out? Worry thee not, they have a spa. Aka the perfect opportunity to treat yoself. They have multiple pools, a steam room, and sauna to get your mind, body, and soul feeling incredible.

BRB, just going to pack my suitcase... But how much will a night there set me back, I wonder? Well, it's not exactly cheap, unfortunately. Prices for a one-night stay in a Classic Room (classic meaning least expensive) start at £164.65. Maybe for a birthday treat or an anniversary celebration?

Now if first daters are going to fall in love anywhere, it's going to be here. Just waiting for that Lady And The Tramp spaghetti scene.