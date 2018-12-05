On Tuesday, former Congressman John Dingell suggested that the United States take a dramatic step to fix the problems that plague Congress: abolishing the U.S. Senate. In light of this proposition, you might be wondering whether the Senate can be abolished. Though the longest-serving congressman in history argues the body's dissolution is necessary for American prosperity, actually eliminating the Senate wouldn't necessarily be an easy feat.

As Vox reported, Dingell served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1955 through 2015 — and his long tenure made him intimately familiar with the inner-workings of the legislative branch. On Tuesday, Dingell published an excerpt from his book, The Dean: The Best Seat in the House, in The Atlantic. In this excerpt, the former congressman asserted that he believes the U.S. Senate needs to be abolished because of its antiquated nature. Dingell emphasized that allowing all states equal representation in the Senate simply doesn't make sense anymore when some states' populations vastly outnumber others. As Dingell wrote:

The Great Compromise, as it was called when it was adopted by the Constitution’s Framers, required that all states, big and small, have two senators ... Today, in a nation of more than 325 million and 37 additional states, not only is that structure antiquated, it’s downright dangerous. California has almost 40 million people, while the 20 smallest states have a combined population totaling less than that. Yet because of an 18th-century political deal, those 20 states have 40 senators, while California has just two.

More to come ...