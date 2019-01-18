At least two congressional committees have vowed to investigate the president after BuzzFeed News published a bombshell report Thursday night alleging Donald Trump instructed his then-personal attorney to lie to Congress. Those potential investigations are now fueling a conversation around whether Trump can be impeached for telling Michael Cohen to lie under oath, if the report were found to be true.

Bustle has reached out to both the White House and the Trump Organization for comment. In a statement to Fox News, however, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said it was "absolutely ludicrous that we are giving any time of credence or credibility to a news outlet like BuzzFeed." While Gidley refused to explicitly deny the allegations within BuzzFeed's report he claimed that "there is nothing in that piece that can be corroborated."

"I'm not going to give any credence or credibility to Michael Cohen, who is a convicted felon and an admitted liar," he said.

Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, has also moved to dismiss BuzzFeed News' report. "If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge," The Washington Post's Philip Rucker reported Giuliani said.

But the report from BuzzFeed News doesn't rely on Cohen as a source. Rather, two unnamed federal law enforcement officials told BuzzFeed News that Trump "directed" Cohen, his former personal attorney, to lie to Congress about a Moscow-based real estate deal that the Trump Organization reportedly was negotiating during the 2016 election.

According to BuzzFeed News, Trump received regular updates about his company's negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow even as he told voters he didn't "deal" in Russia and had "no businesses" there. The news outlet also reported that Cohen had proposed Trump visit Russia during the 2016 campaign and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to get talks for the real-estate deal rolling. "Make it happen," BuzzFeed News' sources alleged Trump said of the proposed plan.

While BuzzFeed News reporter Anthony Cormier told CNN on Friday that he had not personally seen the internal Trump Organization texts, emails, and documents his sources cited as corroborated evidence, he noted that neither the White House nor Trump's personal lawyers wanted to deny the allegations on the record to BuzzFeed News. What's more, Cormier said he stood behind his sources and reporting. "I am rock solid," he said of his reporting. "My sourcing on this goes beyond the two that are on the record. This 100 percent happened."

Both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee have vowed to investigate the allegations, according to the Associated Press. "We know that the President has engaged in a long pattern of obstruction," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler tweeted Friday. "Directing a subordinate to lie to Congress is a federal crime." He wrote that the House Judiciary Committee would "get to the bottom of it."

St. John's law professor John Q. Barrett, who served as an associate counsel for the investigation into the Iran–Contra affair, shared Nadler's view. He told The Atlantic that "assuming all the evidence adds up" and Trump did direct Cohen to lie, "it's evidence of conspiracy, of obstruction of justice, of suborning perjury." Or more simply, "it's impeachment material," Barrett said.