If you prefer to "try before you buy" when it comes to makeup shopping, this news will no doubt make your weekend. Several new Kylie Cosmetics products are coming to Ulta. You will now be able to shop for an even wider array Kylie Cosmetics items, including bronzers, blushes, Kylighter highlighters, and High Gloss lip glosses. The retailer will start stocking select shades of these best-selling and glow-enhancing products at all stores as of Sunday, June 9. The brand confirmed this information via a post on its official Instagram feed on June 6.

Currently, select Kylie Lip Kit shades in both the Matte and Velvet formulas, select bullet lipsticks shades, and five eyeshadow palettes are sold at Ulta stores. The Blue Honey, Bronze, Purple, Burgundy, and Sorta Sweet eye palettes, along with a handful of other products, are also available for purchase via the Ulta website.

It makes sense for the brand and the beauty hub to extend their partnership, which kicked off during the 2018 holiday shopping season. It gives the customers ability to swatch colors and test them on their actual features in real life before committing to purchase.

Therefore, if you've been steadily eyeing the blushes or High Glosses, you can now enjoy some first-hand experience with those and a whole new slew of Kylie Cosmetics products and shades.

Bustle reached out to Kylie Cosmetics reps to confirm which new product shades will soon be available at the retailer. Back when Kylie Jenner first announced that her brand would be sold through Ulta, fans mentioned specific products they hoped they could now shop. Many customers expressed the desire for Jenner's face makeup to be available at physical locations. Some of those wishes are now coming true.

To celebrate the expansion of the Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta partnership, here's a rundown of what to expect in just a few days.

1. Blush

Kylie Cosmetics Blushes $18 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics blushes come in a matte, pressed powder formula that adds the sweetest flush to cheeks. The blushes are also offered in a wide range of colors — from petal pink to champagne to rose.

2. Highlighter

Kylie Cosmetics Kylighters $20 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

The brand's Kylighters offer all the shimmer and radiance that you could ever want for your face, lids, décolletage, and Cupid's bow. There are eight single shades to give you that lit-from-within glow.

3. Bronzer

Kylie Cosmetics Bronzers $18 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

The bronzers come are available in six shades and boast a blendable formula so you can easily achieve a subtle and faux sun-kissed glow. You can even mix and match shades for a custom look.

4. Lip Gloss

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Lip Glosses $16 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

The High Glosses are the brand's second iteration of lip gloss. The formula is ultra shiny and extra moisturizing, and there are over a dozen color choices. Some of the hues are silky and sheer, while others are infused with sparkly goodness.

These two beauty behemoths make a great team. It's win-win for them and for shoppers. While virtual makeup tools and tutorials are cool, and you can "guess" how a lipstick or a blush shade will work with your skin tone, there's nothing quite like taking a product for a test run in real life. Also, if you prefer a one-stop shop for all your makeup needs, Ulta just became exactly that.