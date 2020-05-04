Bravo's newest reality TV show Camp Getaway has been described as Below Deck meets Summer House. At least, that's how cast member Nile Lundgren thinks of it, as he told the Hartford Courant. Lundgren is one of the camp coordinators featured on the show alongside other staff members. Their job is to make guests' visits filled with fun and relaxation. And yes, you really can stay at Camp Getaway.

Technically, the Kent, Connecticut, retreat is called Club Getaway, and it offers programs for adults and children alike — Camp Getaway is the adult version of the summer camp experience. The location also is a venue for weddings, youth programs, and family camps. So far, many of its summertime dates are still bookable via its website, although the ongoing pandemic could impact some planned weekends. Camp owner David Schreiber told the Courant that they're taking things day by day and listening to advice from the government and CDC. "As of right now I have not canceled any weekends," he said.

The family camp dates begin at the end of June and run through late August, but some dates are already sold out. The cost is about $300 to $500 per person depending on the weekend and whether the camp goer is a child or parent. That price includes all meals, activities, and entertainment for the duration of the stay as well accommodations in a "rustic chic" cabin.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

For the Camp Getaway adult program, the dates begin in early July and extend through early November. The cost is about $500 per person, but some early registration rates are closer to $430. The admission price includes the stay in a cabin, meals (with wine at dinner), activities, entertainment, and parties. Activities include sports, biking, waterskiing, kayaking, improv and hip hop classes, ultimate frisbee, wine tasting, burlesque classes, poker, and drinking games. Some weekends have themes like Gen X, LGBTQ, Young Professional, Adventure, and more.

The focus of Bravo's show is the dynamic between the camp counselors, but viewers will still get an inside look at everything Club Getaway has to offer. Once it's safe to travel again, fans of the show will have the perfect idea for their next vacation.