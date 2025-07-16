It was already dizzying to track all the rosy twists and turns of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Now, the Golden Bachelor/ette bunch’s arrival may make things even more chaotic as they bring the possibility of age-gap romances in Paradise. But will any intergenerational couples actually emerge? Here are the clues, if you can’t wait to find out. Spoilers ahead!

The Golden Ground Rules

ICYMI: In the show’s July 15 episode, the older singles from Bachelor Nation’s Golden spin-offs sailed up to the beach — and they wasted no time getting their flirt on.

The question of whether there would be age-gap romances in Bachelor in Paradise has been a subject of speculation for months, and host Jesse Palmer addressed it right away.

“You’re all looking for love. And I know it may seem a little bit strange, because we have different generations here on the beach together,” Jesse told the assembly of Golden and flagship singles alike. “But as it pertains to dating, we’re not expecting you to cross over that generational line.”

“Unless you want to,” chimed in April Kirkwood.

Indeed, later in the episode, April let castmate Jonathon Johnson know exactly where her room was. “Second door to the right, if you need me,” she said as the pair shared a hug goodnight.

The comment initially took Jonathon aback, wondering in a confessional: “What the...?” But later, after Jonathon fumbled a conversation with Jill Chin — his “last shot” at a rose for the week — a producer asked him, “Is April an option?”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

The suggestion prompted Jonathon to see their earlier interaction in a new light. “In Paradise, there’s no age limit,” he said. “Why not see what could happen?”

A Peek Ahead

While fans will have to wait to see what goes down, there are hints about whether Jonathon and April — or any age-gap pairing — really happens on Bachelor in Paradise.

First, there’s the teaser for the July 21 episode. In it, April tells Jonathon, “If I was them, I’d be jumping your bones.” The implication seems to be that while April is attracted to Jonathon, she wouldn’t act on it (the “them” in her comment ostensibly referring to women in Jonathon’s age group).

That doesn’t rule out a strategic rose, of course. According to Reality Steve, April gives hers to Jonathon in the next ceremony, ensuring he can stick around at least one more week.

The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster adds that April and Sean McLaughlin make out during a challenge, but the steamy moment doesn’t seem to affect roses or relationships for the rest of the season. In fact, Reality Steve has reported on the final couples of Paradise and there’s not an age-gap pairing among them.