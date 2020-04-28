The urge to organise the entire contents of our home and wardrobe is stronger than ever as we continue to adjust to life in lockdown. Maybe you've come over all Marie Kondo as you decide which of your possessions "spark joy", and which need to be let go (after thanking them for their service, of course). It seems like a productive use of time, but as you pack them up ready for the charity shop, we're wondering, can you still donate and recycle old clothes during lockdown?

The short answer, is no. As part of the UK's move into lockdown, thousands of charity shops and recycling centres across the country had to close. Since then, however, some members of the public have been dumping bags of unwanted clothing on their doorsteps and outside recycling banks.

Shelter — which helps those facing housing issues — has asked people to please hold onto to their items. "Keep them safe at home until we reopen, when we will be very grateful to receive them," the charity wrote on its website.

Oxfam CEO, Danny Sriskandarajah, shared a similar sentiment following the closure of its 600 high-street stores in March. "In light of government guidance to avoid all non-essential contact, we have taken the decision to stop all sales of donated items online, as we are unable to fulfil any items from our shops," he wrote, via the Oxfam UK website. The charity also asks that people don't leave anything outside shops or in donation banks.

Recycling for Greater Manchester has also suggested people "avoid doing large DIY projects or clear outs unless you have space to store your waste" — so maybe leave that renovation until lockdown lifts, too.

To support these charities during the pandemic, it's best instead to donate money, or volunteer time to talk to those who are vulnerable over the phone. Beauty Banks is also worth checking out, a very cool organisation which has made super easy for you to donate beauty products to those in need.

There are some good sites to buy second-hand fashion online, if you're missing your usual thrift shopping. Or, perhaps now is the time to embrace upcycling, bringing new life into old clothes. Learn how to repair holes, replace missing buttons, turn worn-out jeans into denim shorts (in the hope that the sun will take the hint and reappear) – there are thousands of how-to videos online for inspiration.

And while you wait for charity shops to reopen, it might be a good idea to invest in some space-saving storage options – we recommend vacuum packs – for clothes that will eventually be destined for donation (Amazon, of course, has plenty of options).