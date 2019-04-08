As the self-appointed internet town crier for new canned alcoholic beverages, I am pleased to inform you that we already have a slew of delicious options despite summer still being weeks away. Joining those options are the latest release from MillerCoors: Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails are hitting shelves in three flavors that shake up your favorite go-tos at the bar. Except now, you don't have to spend ten minutes trying to flag down the bartender from behind someone a foot taller than you — these cocktail alternatives are designed to move as fast as you.

First, though, I'm sure you're wondering: what exactly is a Sparkling Cocktail? Per MillerCoors, each flavor is comprised of six ingredients, including "carbonated water, alcohol from real cane sugar, real cane sugar, lemon and or lime juice concentrate, natural flavors, and agave or fruit juice added for color." Per my millennial expertise, they are basically what happens when your favorite cocktail and a LaCroix have a baby that then gets shoved into a can that you then, in turn, stick in your purse and either take to the park or smuggle into Avengers: Endgame to take the edge off of all of the anticipated prolific deaths. (Ahem. Anyway ...)

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails come in three flavors, all of which are inspired by iconic cocktails. First is the Hard Strawberry Lemonade, which is "[d]elicately lemony, a bit bubbly, berry delicious"; second is the Blackberry Mojito, which is "classically cool" and "refreshingly juicy," and Margarita, which has "a touch of agave and a little spritz appeal." Adding to the appeal are the fact that the drinks are gluten-free for people with dietary restrictions, and that at a 4.5 percent ABV, are the perfect sipping drink that won't have you hitting "snooze" on your alarm clock five times the next day.

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails

Bustle had the opportunity to try the Sparkling Cocktails before they hit the market, and can confirm that the drinks are all reminiscent of the cocktails they're based on, and pleasantly distinct from each other in flavor. People who err toward the sweeter flavors will enjoy the Hard Strawberry Lemonade best, whereas people who like to lean into the unexpected will enjoy the tartness of the Blackberry Mojito, while the traditionalists out there will enjoy the familiarity of everyone's standard summer bar drink, the Margarita flavor. To be honest, though, the thing you might end up enjoying as much as the taste are the fun colors — although the idea of it being in cans is that these are easy to take on the move, consider drinking them out of a glass if you can swing it, because the Strawberry Lemonade and Blackberry Mojito are a delightful pink and purple hue.

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails

Per MillerCoors, the cans will sell in 6-pack and 12-pack variety packs, as well as a 6-pack standalone for the Hard Strawberry Lemonade. You'll be able to find them on shelves nationwide starting this week — cheers to the almost summer, and more sparkling alcohol options than our sparkly hearts can hold.