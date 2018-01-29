Cardi B & Bruno Mars' 2018 Grammys Performance Was The Most '90s Thing To Happen Since... The '90s

Millennials love any bit of nostalgia, so suffice to say, people were excited when they saw the video for Bruno Mars' "Finesse (Remix)" featuring Cardi B. It was like Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air meets In Living Color meets My Brother & Me meets Clarissa Explains It All, all rolled into one. (If you don't know what any of those shows are, you're probably too young for this post.) When it was announced that Cardi B and Bruno Mars' 2018 Grammys performance would happen, the same folk who loved the video dreamed of seeing it IRL. And, that was just what Bruno Mars and Cardi B did, reviving their amazing music video for a live stage performance. It was exactly what '90s kids wanted.

And speaking of kids from the '90s, it seems like the inspiration for both the "Finesse (Remix)" video and performance loved it, too. At the end of the video, there's a dedication to 1990s sketch comedy show In Living Color, and, according to Essence, the players from the show love the video, too. I mean, how could you not? The colors, the fun, the moves, the fashion, the 1990s painting montage?

Basically all of the Wayans family members said something about the video on social media, which means that Bruno Mars and Cardi B are probably in the In Living Color hall of fame or something.

That has to be cool, especially because it's so obvious Bruno Mars was obsessed with the show. Later, he tweeted, "In Living Color was it growing up. Pop culture, Comedy, Fashion, Dance & all y’all superstars. There has never been another show like it." And of recording with Cardi B, Bruno Mars revealed how easy making that extra verse on the track was, writing,

"I met Cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for 'Finesse.' She walked in the room and she was everything I’d hope she’d be. Never change Cardi!"

Are these two your favorite new Hollywood best friends? Because they definitely should be in the running.

The Jabbawockeez member Phil Tayag choreographed those Fly Girl-inspired dance moves you all love so much from the "Finesse (Remix)" video, and he talked to Billboard about the inspiration for the video. He said,

"Bruno's like, "What if we do In Living Color?" At that time, I was probably Facetime-ing him — wearing like Reebok Pumps. Obviously we were kind of stirring that pot, and as soon as he said that, after all the ideas that we might have tossed around, that one stuck and we just went full-throttle. He reached out to the powers that be on that end with the In Living Color thing, got the blessing, and we just rocked out."

And as expected, the pair brought that same '90s energy to life during this year's Grammys performance.

It's been a good year for both Cardi B and Bruno Mars. Mars was nominated for six Grammys at the 2018 awards, including Album Of The Year for 24K Magic (the full thing) and Record Of The Year for "24K Magic" (the single), and as of press time, he'd taken home three so far (for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for “That’s What I Like” and Best R&B Album for 24K Magic). Cardi B's breakout "Bodak Yellow" was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

It's always nice to see artists who are having fun with their music — sometimes, awards shows and the whole musical game can seem pretty serious. Heck, the world is overly serious right now, so the more nostalgic, escapist happiness they can put forth into the world, the better. And "Finesse (Remix)" definitely fits that bill.