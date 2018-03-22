Following her month-long absence from the social media site, Cardi B returned to Twitter in style — though fans should have expected nothing less. The 25-year-old rapper initially broke her silence to promote her new album, which is reportedly due to be released sometime in April. "Working, working, working ...Album coming," she wrote on March 18. However, it wasn't until March 20 that Cardi B explained her Twitter break, according to Billboard, and that explanation came with a side of calling out her haters.

Cardi B revealed that she's been feeling a lot of negativity from the social media universe lately. "I have a lot of people praying on my downfall," she wrote. "THEY GOING TO FEEL ME FIRST!!! ....KNOCK ME DOWN 9 times but i get up 10!!!" The outspoken entertainer continued speaking on the hiatus, calling out some of the drama she's had to deal on Twitter in a separate message:

"Reason why i took a break from twitter is cause people are so negative and disgusting here .I had to log off,to much negativity is not good for the soul. It be people that don’t f*ck with me to be the first ones under my tweets LIKE WHO SEND YOU?"

Cardi B's feelings seem to echo the Best New Artist acceptance speech she delivered at the iHeart Radio Awards earlier this month. After taking the stage to thank her supporters, particularly the member of her notoriously loyal fan-base, the "Bardi gang," the rapper made sure to close the speech by thanking her haters, too.

In, perhaps, one of the more memorable moments of the evening, Cardi said,

"I going to thank a lot of people because a lot of people helped me with my success, so here it goes okurrr ... I want to thank my fans, Bardi Gang because even when I’m wrong they be like, ‘she still right.’ I wanna thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it but it benefits me. My album will be coming out in April. Yessir. Stay tuned, motherf*ckers.”

Much like the lyrics of her debut single, "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B's real-life mantra attempts to combat negativity by reveling in her own success and happiness. And although she often comes off as having a tough exterior, the rapper revealed that some of the comments and criticism that she receives actually does get to her at times.

As part of her Cosmopolitan cover feature for the April 2018 issue, Cardi explained,

"I’ve always been very popular, and the people that never liked me, I knew why they didn’t like me. So when I see people that don’t like me and I don’t know the reason, it sometimes bothers me. It really hurts me. Or when people say mean things about me, yeah it hurts me, because I’m not used to that. Sometimes, I’m feeling like I get a lot of hate, then when I see people getting my name and my face tatted, it reminds me that I’m also extremely loved."

Though details surrounding her highly-anticipated album have yet been revealed, Cardi B's iHeart Radio speech did urge fans to "stay tuned" — indicating that a full album is coming much sooner than we think.

With the success of her chart topping singles, "Bodak Yellow," "MotorSport," "Bartier Cardi," and "Finesse," it's safe to say that this the album is going to be a must-listen for fans — and haters — alike. Although a newcomer to the music industry, Cardi B has already mastered the game, winning the attention of the masses whether they like it or not.