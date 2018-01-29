Cardi B Wore KISS Eyelashes To The Grammys & They're Only $7

Cardi B was straight stuntin' at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and a major part of her gorgeous looks were some seriously stunning eyelashes. Though her lashes looked lush and luxe at the awards show, Cardi B didn't dish out major dollars for the falsies. In fact, they are just from the corner drugstore. Seriously.

According to a press release, celebrity makeup artist Erika La Pearl created the rapper's red carpet and performance looks using KISS Lash Couture’s new 5th Avenue and Triple Push-Up Collections. And stealing her look could not be easier — or more affordable — to achieve.

For Cardi B's glam red carpet look, La Pearl curled the rapper's lashes with an eyelash curler and then applied KISS Lash Couture's 5th Avenue Collection in Grandeur. The resulting makeup look was heavy on the drama, so the "grand" name makes sense. The lashes totally took center stage in the best way possible.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those certainly don't look like drugstore eyelashes, that's for sure.

When the Cardi needed a little refresh before hitting the stage to perform "Finesse" with Bruno Mars, La Pearl replaced her lashes with KISS Lash Couture's Triple Push-Up Collection in Brasseire. The swap was made to better echo the performance, which was definitely high on the In Living Color vibes.

“The Finesse (Remix) has a fun throwback vibe, so we wanted her eyes to pop more with the KISS Lash Couture Triple Push-Up Lashes as part of the retro performance look,” La Pearl said, according to the press release.

Her makeup look again centered on big, bold lashes that almost rivaled her chain. The lashes really made her eyes pop, without any heavy eye makeup needed. Take a look for yourself.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Any lashes that can rival that colorful outfit are a surefire winner.

The high-drama KISS lashes are made of silk, but don't let that fact make you think they're out of budget. The Grandeur lashes cost a mere $9.99 with lash glue included, while the Brasseire falsies will only set you back $6.99. You can find them at drugstores like CVS and Walgreens, and at Ulta. How is that for accessibility and affordability?

Even before knowing the drugstore-status of the lashes, Cardi's falsies were a hit on social media. Her beauty look had everyone envious — and even inspired fans to reach out and ask where they could buy the falsies.

These lashes were serious stunners, and everyone immediately took note.

Fans wanted to cop the dramatic look — and now they can without breaking the bank.

So many fans were asking Cardi about the dramatic lashes on Twitter, and you can't really blame them. They are so stunning.

Once fans found out that Cardi was wearing drugstore lashes, they were all in. And they were shook to the core. It is pretty shocking that this look is so affordable and so easy to recreate at home.

While many of the looks on any red carpet are incredibly costly, it's refreshing when you can get an exact celebrity look for less. Cardi B's lashes may look like they are out of your budget, but they actually cost less than a tube of drugstore mascara. Plus, they are reusable if you treat them right.

KISS lashes may not be costly, but you will look expensive as hell wearing them. And, if you've been listening to her songs, that's what Cardi B is all about.

Make sure you head to your local drugstore stat to pick up one or both of these lush lashes. With these fierce falsies, you'll be that much closer to Cardi B status. And, let's face it, who doesn't want that?