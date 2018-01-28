Cardi B's 2018 Grammys Look Included A Pair Of Red Bottoms, Of Course

As far as I know, there's no way to objectively measure the statement I'm about to make, but I'm going to make it anyways: No one has had a better year than the artist formerly known as Belcalis Almanzar. She's also one of the most unpredictable and entertaining stars to watch as she says, does, and wears whatever she wants. It makes sense, then, that Cardi B's look at the 2018 Grammys would be a symphony of glorious white ruffles and red bottoms, an outfit fitting of a woman who basically entered into the public consciousness with a song that turns every occasion into a party.

Before we get into the look, let's discuss the year that Cardi had in 2017. Her first single, Bodak Yellow, debuted in June 2017. By August, the track was on the Billboard Hot 100. By September 2017, Bodak Yellow had marched (in red bottoms, naturally) all the way to number one. Eventually, "Bodak Yellow" was certified triple platinum, and Cardi subsequently released collaborations with Migos and Nicki Minaj. "No Limit" and "MotorSport" all made it to the Billboard Top 10, making Cardi the first female artist to have three songs on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

In December 2017, she released "La Modelo," a collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. She also released "Bartier Cardi," the second single from her album. She didn't stop in 2017, either: In early January 2018, Cardi showed up again on Bruno Mars' track "Finesse." Between that, "Bartier Cardi," and instantly iconic "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B basically secured herself a place in our hearts and minds (and on our wedding/happy hour/office Christmas party dance floors) for all eternity.

Yes, it's been quite a year for your girl Cardi, and she brought all of her usual joy and style to the 2018 Grammys red carpet. Cardi wore an incredible Ashi gown for the occasion, with a seriously structured back — in fact, the ruffles on the back of the gown are so structure that they look like angel wings — perfect, because she's basically the closest thing we have to an angel on this earth.

The fact that Ashi was able to get this level of structure from layers of lace and tulle is pretty remarkable. According to InStyle, the gown took over 150 hours to make.

"It’s a mullet length dress with a voluminous manipulation of pleated black tulle," designer Mohammed Ashi told InStyle, "With a fitted V-shaped upper part also containing black ruffled tulle. The inspiration behind this dress was Cardi herself. Her hard-to-miss personality [in a good way] is the reason that the dress has this certain ‘grandeur’ that is also inevitably hard to miss."

Her choice of footwear was also 100 percent Cardi: The rapper wore Christian Louboutins, otherwise known as red bottoms, otherwise known as Cardi's favorite luxury shoe. The shoes match the gown almost identically — and of course, the red bottoms match the red carpet.

To complete her look, Cardi's makeup artist Erika La Pearl outfitted her lids with KISS lashes, and she kept the whole vibe romantic with a tousled, messy-on-purpose updo. She wore plenty of diamonds, including the massive engagement ring that fiance Offset gave her in late 2017.

Cardi will perform at the 2018 Grammys with Bruno Mars, likely taking the stage to bless us all with a live rendition of "Finesse," the '90s bop the pair released in early January 2018. Cardi is also nominated for two awards at the 2018 Grammys: Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, both for Bodak Yellow. That means fans have plenty of opportunities to see more of Bartier Cardi beyond the red carpet — in other words, this red-bottomed winged angel will be a mainstay of the evening.