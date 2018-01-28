All The Looks At The 2018 Grammys That You Just Can't Miss — PHOTOS

The Grammys are one of the most entertaining of all the award shows. The event is incredibly glamorous, but also a whole lot of fun. Usually featuring a full schedule of can't-miss performances and A-list celebrities, the Grammys red carpet is always a spectacle to behold (and to tweet about for hours on end, of course). The 2018 Grammys red carpet is bound to be just the same, with stars like Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, SZA, and Kesha nominated for awards. While this year couldn't really top last year's craziness, with Beyonce losing to Adele (and then Adele crying about how Beyonce should have won), there is still the possibility of drama with any awards show — and especially the Grammys.

Performances for this year's awards include Sam Smith, Elton John, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Pink, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, and many, many others. While I'm not quite sure how all of that is set to fit into a three-hour long show, it's certainly a lot to look forward to. And what's more, this means we can also look forward not only over-the-top red carpet looks, but performance outfits and accessories that are extra mind blowing.

With Jay-Z's 4:44 album nominated multiple times, it stands to reason that his wife Beyoncé (you may have heard of her) will be making another appearance at this year's Grammys, which is good news for all of us fashion lovers. Plus, most events are better when Beyonce is present in any way, shape, or form. While she won't be performing like last year, a possible red carpet look is still a lot to look forward to as a fan. But whether she debuts her full look on the red carpet, in the audience, or doesn't show up at all (she's a busy woman, after all), the 2018 red carpet is going to be full of looks to tell your friends about tomorrow. Here are all the looks from the 60th Grammy Awards, just in case you miss anything.

Lady Gaga

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stunning!

Lady Gaga (Performance)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What a piano (and dress).

Jaden Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Red carpet casual!

Rihanna

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A LOOK, complete with gloves!

Zayn Malik

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A. Pink. Suit.

Eve

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Killing it in a sparkly suit.

Alessia Cara

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessia Cara kept it simple and chic.

Giuliana Racic

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Black is always a good bet.

Donald Glover

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An all-white suit is always a handsome look.

Pink

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink is always a fan favorite at the Grammys.

Miley Cyrus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So simple and understated, but so cute.

Reba McEntire

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I see you, sparkle.

Patrick Starr

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love to see a beauty blogger on the red carpet.

Lana Del Rey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Talk about a statement piece.

Janelle Monae

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Talk. About. A. Pantsuit.

Katie Holmes

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So simple, yet so chic.

Ne-Yo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love this velvet blazer.

James Corden

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course the host looks as dapper as can be.

Anna Kendrick

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love a pink heel.

Tyler, the Creator

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A lot going on here, but looks comfy!

Hailee Steinfeld

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those boots, though.

Kesha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kesha participated in the white rose protest by wearing a suit with embroidered flowers.

Cardi B

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, angel.

Nick Jonas

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tweed on the red carpet? Why not!

Big Sean

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lots of layers here.

Sarah Silverman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White roses made more than one appearance on the red carpet for this year's awards.

Kelly Clarkson

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love a cape.

Bebe Rexha

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Va va voom!

Kali Uchis

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that is a jumpsuit.

Khalid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A lime green turtleneck says party time, if you ask me.

Chrissy Teigen

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So gorg!

Andra Day

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink and red are the best combo IMO.

Camila Cabello

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So stunning.

Sam Smith

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Casual, yet also fancy.

Rita Ora

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, girl.