While the world's most famous female rapper absolutely nailed the Met Gala theme last year with her holier-than-thou ensemble, some might say that Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala outfit is the most showstopping look of the evening and perhaps her most extra look of all time. The new mom stunned the Met Gala arrivals when she showed up wearing an all-scarlet red look designed by Thom Browne, complete with an epic plush train, to match this year's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." While every single attendee at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has interpreted the theme in their own way, Cardi B wins. Perhaps it's because this year, guests were encouraged to be as exaggerated and over-the-top as possible. Who better to do that than Queen Cardi B herself?

Cardi B's dress isn't just campy — it's glamorous, but in the most fun and fabulous way possible. It's a bold, confident color, it features feathers and shimmery embellishments throughout, it's got an epic train (that looks so soft and pillowy, you could probably take a nap on it), and a beautiful headpiece.

Let's take a look at this dress from all angles, shall we?

Did Cardi B steal the show or did Cardi B steal the show?

Strike. A. Pose.

You need a team of men to carry this train! Also, doesn't it look so soft?

Look at how much space Cardi's dress takes up. What a legend.

According to Vogue, the Thom Browne gown required 2,000 hours to create and a team of more than 35 people. They also reported that the extravagant gown was made from tulle, silk organza, and down feathers, and was hand-embroidered and decorated with 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers. The stunning bugle-bead bonnet headpiece was a collaboration made between Thom Browne and Stephen Jones.

Of course, her look would not be complete without her killer hair and makeup. Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La' Pearl shared behind-the-scenes footage of how Cardi B got her face ready for the big event. Before any makeup was applied, Cardi had a facial at Soma Spa in New York City. According to Erika La' Pearl's Instagram, Soma Spa created a custom "platinum" facial for Cardi, which consisted of a hydrafacial to remove built-up impurities, LED light to kill any bacteria, a high frequency device to shrink the pores, and a variety of masks to get her skin looking as glowy as possible.

Erika La' Pearl also shared some of the makeup products she used to achieve Cardi's Met Gala look, which included PONDS skin care products, Pat McGrath lipstick, and Beautyblender's Bounce Foundation. To finish off the look, Cardi B wore OPI gel polish in Candied Kingdom on her nails.

Regardless of who your favorite look of the night was, you have to admit that Cardi B did not disappoint, as always. We can't wait to see what she wears to next year's Met Gala!