Pulling no punches in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Cardi B talked about the partial government shutdown and how it's affecting thousands of federal workers across America. "I just wanted to remind you all because it's been a little over three weeks," Cardi said, "Trump is now ordering, as in summoning, federal workers to go back to work without getting paid."

In the caption for her video, Cardi wrote, "I know a lot of you do watch the news so I'm letting you know sh*t is getting real." The partial government shutdown, which is now the longest one in American history, is the result of an ongoing disagreement between President Donald Trump and the Democrats.

Trump has refused to budge on his demand for funding for a border wall to be included in a federal spending bill. Democratic leaders, however, have consistently opposed this demand, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the wall an "immorality."

All of this is not lost on Cardi. In her Instagram video, Cardi said that she didn't want to hear excuses for the government shutdown. For those who point to the government shutdown under former President Barack Obama, Cardi had a rebuttal: "Yeah, for health care!"

More to come...