After six seasons as a main cast member, Carole Radziwill will not be returning to Real Housewives of New York. In a statement shared with People on Wednesday, July 25, Radziwill shared that she is pulling away from reality television in order to place more focus on her journalism career. (Bustle reached out to Bravo and reps for Raziwill for comment, but did not immediately hear back.)

Through her announcement, Carole explained:

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

In closing, the 54-year-old reveals that she is excited for the next chapter in life, sharing:

“I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Radziwill's comment come amidst the current airing of the Bravo series' Season 10 which saw the former TV reporter and costar Bethenny Frankel go through a major breakdown in their friendship.

More to come...