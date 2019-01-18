Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day 2019 in a couple, on your own, or with a group of friends, one thing about the holiday is always a must: sweets, and lots of them. You're likely already seeing pink, heart shaped, Cupid-like themed treats everywhere, but sometimes a box of chocolates from the store just doesn't do the trick. What's better than a candy bar? Ice cream — with candy on it. Luckily for all of us, Carvel, known for its delicious soft serve, is launching a line of Carvel take-home pints of two fan-favorite flavors for Valentine's Day.

The ice cream franchise knows how to do the romantic holiday in the best way possible (soft serve rarely goes unappreciated). In honor of the celebration, Carvel will be offering customers the opportunity to enjoy pints of the beloved Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss flavors in the comfort of their own homes. Basically, you can look forward to turning on your favorite rom-com, grabbing a couple of spoons, and truly relishing in the relaxation and deliciousness for a day. If you're someone who doesn't usually look forward to Valentine's Day, you now have reason enough to start counting down the days.

The limited-edition take home pints are only available via delivery, so make sure to download Grubhub, Doordash, Uber Eats, or another participating provider if you don't have one on your phone already. Honestly, it's kind of the best of both worlds — you don't even have to go out into the cold to get your delicious treat after dinner. You'll be able to get your hands on one of the pints between the weeks of February 4th and 11th, and they'll officially be off the market on February 15th (mark your calendars, everyone).

Let's talk flavors: the iconic Fudgie the Whale flavor features two layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with a layer of Carvel’s signature Crunchies in the middle. Meanwhile, Cookie Puss also includes two layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, but in between the two flavors are Carvel’s signature Crunchies along with a top layer of crumbled chocolate chip cookie. If your sweet tooth hasn't totally been satisfied after you enjoy your ice cream, you're in for a surprise: Carvel also specializes in ice cream cakes made out of the same flavors (the Fudge the Whale cake is actually shaped like one of the adorable marine animals).

You might be thinking about foregoing the classic Valentine's Day plans — you know, Italian restaurant with a super long wait, going to the movie theater, and then exchanging chocolates. If so, making dinner at home, snuggling up on the couch, and enjoying a take-home pint of ice cream could make for your perfect holiday, regardless of who you'll be celebrating with.

Carvel is doing us a major solid by combining all of the best sweets — cookies, chocolates, and vanilla-chocolate ice cream into two delicious flavors. Get yours while it lasts, and I'm sure neither you or your guests will regret the purchase one bit.