Congratulations are in order for this very happy couple. Cassie and Alex Fine got engaged on Saturday, Aug. 24. The musician and bull rider announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday with several photos and an adorable video of Fine's proposal. The way Fine asked Cassie to marry him shows just how much planning when into the engagement.

As you can watch below, with help from some friends and horses, Fine set up a the perfect cowboy scene for him to pop the question. The video is also set to the song "Forever Mine" by The O'Jays and Fine captioned it, "Mrs Fine 8.24 - forever." Can you say romantic comedy? He seriously went above and beyond to put a ring on Cassie's finger.

After getting dressed for the occasion, Fine stood underneath a ranch-inspired archway that had the letters "A" and "C" hanging from it. Between the couple's initials, there was a sign that read "Cassie Fine." He apparently knew exactly what the "Me & U" artist was going to say to his question. Eventually, Cassie arrived carrying a bouquet of flowers and had the biggest smile on her face. Fine got down on one knee, proposed, and she accepted immediately. They definitely look beyond happy as a newly engaged duo.

According to Us Weekly, the proposal happened in Compton, California. And Fine can't stop thinking about the moment. He sweetly wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for helping me plan the proposal. I Needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special!" Next to another photo shared by Fine, he posted, "This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine." On Instagram, Cassie called the proposal her "favorite day ever" and also wrote next to an adorable photo of the two, "I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you"

Cassie and Fine started dating in December 2018. In June, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Next to an Instagram of the two sitting in a car, Cassie revealed, "Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever." Fine also shared a lengthy "letter to my daughter" on Instagram, in which he made a bunch of promises to his baby girl.

The personal trainer partly wrote, "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable." He also adorably gushed, "I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be."

It certainly sounds like Cassie and Fine are building a beautiful life together, not only as an engaged couple, but also as future parents.