There's some incredibly sad news coming out of the music industry today: Tim Berglund, the Swedish DJ who went by Avicii, has passed away, as Billboard reported. The news has understandably shocked many, with numerous celebrities reacting to the news that Avicii has died on social media. Like Berglund's fans out there who have also reacted to his death, these celebs are also extremely taken aback by this sad news.

On April 20, Billboard reported that Berglund had died at the age of 28, with the confirmation coming by way of the DJ's publicist, Diana Baron. His publicist released a statement to the publication which read:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.

In reaction to this news, many celebrities, particularly figures in the music industry, have taken to Twitter to express their shock and sadness over the news. And their reactions mirrored that of the many fans who are heartbroken about the passing of the "Wake Me Up" DJ.

Liam Payne

The former One Direction member expressed his sorrow over the news on Twitter. In his statement, he wrote, "what a talent he was" in reference to the popular musician.

Sabrina Carpenter

Singer Sabrina Carpenter also related that she was "devastated" to hear the news about Avicii's passing. And many can likely relate to her reaction about the news.

Pauly D

Jersey Shore's Pauly D, who is a DJ himself, tweeted out a simple, "Damn Dude RIP #Avicii" about the passing of the famous "Lovely Together" DJ.

Charlie Puth

The news also came as an immense shock to Charlie Puth, who posted his own kind tribute to the DJ. He wrote, "@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us."

Zedd

Zedd, another popular DJ in the music industry, expressed his sadness over the news. He explained in his tweet that "No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now."

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa gave her condolences to Berglund's friends and family in her Twitter statement about the news. Her emotional tweet read, in part, "Too young and way too soon."

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris, a fellow prominent DJ in the music industry, also responded to the news of Avicii's passing on Twitter. His wrote that the "Levels" artist was "a beautiful soul" and expressed his condolences to Avicii's family.

Deadmau5

Deadmau5 related his sadness over Avicii's passing. As he briefly mentioned, the two have had their fair share of banter in the past, but the DJ said that he was "proud" of everything that Berglund accomplished during his career.

Graves

Graves took to Twitter to not only express their condolences but to also relate how influential Avicii was in the music industry.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, who collaborated with Avicii on one of his most recent hits "Lonely Together" discussed her feelings on the DJ's passing on Twitter, as well. The singer tweeted about how "heartbroken" and "devastated" she was about the sad news and that she simply had "no words" to describe her sadness.

It's quite clear that, through all of the statements from celebrities and fans alike, that Avicii's untimely passing has undoubtedly hit many in the music industry extremely hard.