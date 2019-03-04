On Monday, Mar. 4, TMZ reported that actor Luke Perry died after suffering a massive stroke. Perry rose to fame in the early '90s, most notably for portraying teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on the iconic show Beverly Hills, 90210. But the actor also spanned multiple generations in Hollywood. Most recently, he had a starring role as Archie's dad Fred Andrews on the hit TV show Riverdale. And, as a television star, he had quite the impact, as shown by the celebrity tweets about Luke Perry's death.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke," a representative for Perry confirmed in a statement obtained by Bustle on Monday. The statement continued:

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry's impact on today's television landscape should not be understated. His role on Beverly Hills, 90210 greatly shaped teen dramas that followed in its wake, including the hit CW spin-off/reboot 90210, which launched in 2008 and lasted for five seasons. But to regard Perry as an '90s throwback wouldn't be accurate. Throughout the years, the actor had guest roles on popular shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds, and Will & Grace, shows that displayed Perry's versatility and charm in different ways.

Luckily, we haven't seen the last of Perry's work yet. Prior to his death, the actor filmed a role for the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino-helmed film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Perry will portray Canadian actor Wayne Maunder, who himself played Scott Lancer on the '60s Western series Lancer.

Now, celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to the famed actor, celebrate his most iconic roles, and share their first experiences with the beloved actor.

Scott Foley

Well said, Scott Foley.

Sarah Dessen

We feel the same way.

Ingrid Michaelson

No matter how old you were, Perry was everyone's teenage dream.

Michael Rosenbaum

There are no truer words.

Jerry Ferrara

Perry has always been a prime example of "cool."

Ian Ziering

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering's tribute to his former co-star is devastatingly beautiful.

Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon wrote the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in which Perry starred as a sexy love interest, Pike.

Christine Elise McCarthy

Christine Elise, another former 90210 co-star, honored Perry on Twitter and Instagram, making clear that the actor will truly be missed.

Patricia Arquette

Both Perry and Arquette are perfect embodiments of love and light.

Alyson Hannigan

Heartbroken, indeed.

Debbie Gibson

A piece of our childhood may be gone, but the memory will live on.

Leslie Grossman

Where do we get this pillow?

Ryan Seacrest

We might not have had Seacrest as our American Idol host without Perry. Who knew?

Olivia Munn

Aren't crushes and obsession the same thing in middle school?

Seth Green

A pop icon and a parent — Perry did it all.

Molly Ringwald

His Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald also tweeted her love to the late actor, writing in part, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry."

As the tributes continue to come out, it's clear that Perry left his mark on many people, from those who worked with him, to those who crushed on him, to those who just watched him on TV. And his legacy will live on.