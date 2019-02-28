Luke Perry Is Currently Hospitalized Following A Stroke, According To Reports

On Feb. 28, TMZ reported that Riverdale actor Luke Perry had a "massive stroke" on Wednesday and is currently in the hospital. Paramedics reportedly showed up at Perry's home in Sherman Oaks, California on the morning of Feb. 27 after receiving a call about an individual having a stroke, per TMZ. The actor's rep released a statement to People on Thursday only confirming that the actor was in the hospital. Bustle received the same statement on Thursday morning: "Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital."

A Los Angeles City Fire Department spokesperson informed Entertainment Tonight on Thursday about the call they received, but did not release Perry's name as the individual they responded to. "We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," the spokesperson stated. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."

Perry's already receiving kind words on social media from many people, including Kristy Swanson, who starred with him in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Swanson tweeted,

"I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke."

Dean Cain and Yvette Nicole Brown are also wishing the best for Perry. Cain tweeted on Thursday, "Praying hard for Luke Perry today. May he have a full and fast recovery." Brown also shared on Twitter in response to TMZ's news post about Perry, "Nope. Hearing this news, I am not okay. NOT okay at all. Please get well soon #LukePerry. Please!"

News of Perry's reported stroke comes on the heels of news that the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is officially happening. As fans of the original series that debuted in 1990, Perry played Dylan McKay. According to Deadline, the revival will premiere this summer on FOX and will feature several original cast members, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling.

As for Perry, his exact involvement in the revival remains unclear. That said, Spelling previously told Access on Feb. 1 that since Perry currently stars on CW's Riverdale, he would attempt to do as many episodes his schedule allowed. In The CW drama, which is based on the characters of the Archie Comics, Perry portrays Fred Andrews, the father of K.J. Apa's Archie Andrews.

The 90210's revival isn't your typical comeback as it has an interesting twist. Per the official logline, "Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running." So, basically, the actors are playing versions of themselves in the revival about them trying to reboot a show they once starred in.

At this time, further details are not available regarding Perry's hospitalization, but let's hope all is well with him. Bustle will provide updates if or when more information becomes available.