Have you ever wished you could sink into that orange couch at Central Perk to enjoy a latte and discuss, in a humorous way, the happenings of your day? Same. Great news for all of us: now you and your besties can step into Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler's shoes — er, couch — at least for a limited time. Not only will you get to sit in the couch, but you can drink Central Perk coffee, thanks to two more Central Perk pop-ups opening in Los Angeles. That's right — the Central Perk menu isn't exclusive to New Yorkers, who recently also got news of a pop-up opening. It's west coasters' turn for a sip.

In case you missed it, Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary. And it wouldn't, couldn't be a celebration without the seventh core character of the show: caffeine. Friends taught us that besides friendship, coffee would always be there for you too. Per E! News, from Aug. 16 to 23 two Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations will transform into the fictional Manhattan coffee shop. Yes, the orange couch will be there. Yes, you can sit in it. Yes, you can sing 'Smelly Cat' if you're more of a Phoebe. And yes, please, post approximately one million Instagram stories of it all going down. Obviously the couch won't the only perk of Central Perk you'll get to enjoy. It's a coffee shop after all.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

To really make the most of celebrations, there will be Friends-themed drinks and limited edition coffee cup sleeves. These specialty coffee drinks include the Rachel Matcha Latte, the Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea, the Ross Classic Flat White, the Chandler Caramel Coconut Latte, the Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew, and the Phoebe Cookies & Cream Ice Blended Drink. It's the Friends cast in a cup.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, customers at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on 1312 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401, and the one located at 8793 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048 will get the Friends treatment. Order your themed drink and then plop onto the orange couch. If you can't physically make it to one of this Los Angeles stores, don't worry. You're not entirely excluded from the collaboration.

For those of us who can't attend the Los Angeles pop up there will still be Central Perk ~perks~ to gather. Courtesy of Coffee Bean's online shop, everyone has access to the special edition Central Perk coffees and teas. Give the Central Perk Medium Roast or Central Perk Black Tea a try. Both coffees are available on the Coffee Bean's website shop. But if you really want to be there, in Los Angeles, at Central Perk, I get it. And so does the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. That's why you can enter to win a trip to LA for two to enjoy the Friends 25th anniversary experience. The sweepstakes began on Aug. 12.

This is the one where you can finally sip on Central Perk coffee. Whether you reside in the Los Angeles area or are on a last minute summer vacation through La-La Land, take your morning coffee stop to the next, most Hollywood level by enjoying a special edition, limited time Friends-inspired drinks menu.