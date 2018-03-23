Cereal Peanut Butter Is A Thing Now & It’s About To Be Your New Favorite Breakfast

As someone who has invested a lot of time and energy into standing in line at Momofuku to eat their famed cereal milk ice cream, I am predisposed to enjoy any kind of cereal crossover. But I don't think even in my heart of hearts I was prepared for cereal peanut butter, which is really and truly just peanut butter stacked to the gills with cereal. This simple but genius innovation, fittingly dubbed "Cereously Good," comes to our unworthy tastebuds by way of the Peanut Principle, a company that specializes in gourmet peanut butters. Dare I say not knowing much about gourmet peanut butter that this is probably the most important one ever made to date.

The cereal peanut butter comes in three different varieties, so odds are your favorite kind of cereal is repped. The first is Cinnamon Crisp, which looks a bit like Cinnamon Toast Crunch; the second is Fruity Crisp, which is reminiscent of Fruity Pebbles; and the third is Cocoa Puffed, which is, unshockingly, very similar to Cocoa Puffs. Each jar retails for $7.99, and can be found in grocery stores (here's a full list), farmer's markets, and — praise be to the internet gods — online.

Here's a pic of the Fruity Crisp edition, be still my breakfast-addicted heart.

As much of a revelation as this is to the cereal and peanut butter stans of the universe, when it comes to peanut butters, this is really just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Peanut Principle's feats. Their website features literally dozens of nut butters — I'm talking macadamia, cashew, sunflower, walnut, hazelnut, pumpkin seed, and pistachio butters, the latter four of which I am embarrassed to say as a nut butter fan that I did not even know existed on this earth.

But for those of us who don't have one sweet tooth, but 32 of them, the real prime peanut butter find comes in the form of their dessert butters — namely, the Dashing Thru The Dough Peanut Butter, which is peanut butter loaded with gourmet chocolate chip cookie dough, and the Brownie Points Peanut Butter, which features gourmet brownie batter (sorry, sorry, I'm not crying, I just have massive amounts of chocolate stuck in my eye).

Cookie fans can also indulge in the Tough Cookie Peanut Butter, the cookies and cream version so reminiscent of peanut butter Oreos that the twins in the second Parent Trap would probably put the place out of business with a massive order if they could. And anyone who is also hecka impatient for summer to start can find some temporary solace in the I Want S'more peanut butter, which the Peanut Principle website describes as "Rich Belgian Dark Chocolate married with fresh creamy peanut butter in a river of marshmallow". (A river. Someone hold me.)

But back to cereal, aka the food of the gods: this is far from the first dessert/cereal mashup that his piqued the internet's interest. Just last year, General Mills sent dessert lovers into a frenzy with the introduction of Girl Scout Cookie cereals, which included a Thin Mints flavor and a Caramel Crunch flavor that was based on Samoas. While nothing on this earth will ever truly top a Girl Scout cookie, this, at least, raised slightly fewer eyebrows when consumed at your work desk at 9 a.m. (not that that stopped anyone at Bustle from doing just that for the past month and a half).

General Mills

And then, of course, there is the famous cereal milk ice cream from Momofuku, made with cornflakes and brown sugar to taste just like the milk you slurp from the bottom of your cereal bowl. Its popularity has reached such heights that you can purchase cereal milk mix online to spare yourself the trouble of actually consuming the cereal in your bowl to get to the milk, which I suppose is handy for the time-strapped cereal lovers of the world. I, for one, will always make the extra time for it — and seeing as there are now three entirely new peanut butter editions to add to the lineup of cereal mashups to love, I'll be needing as much time as I can get.