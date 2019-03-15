Shortly following their happy wedding news, Chance the Rapper and his now-wife, Kirsten Corley, have even more exciting news to share. As People reported, Chance the Rapper is expecting his second child with Corley. And he opened up about their bundle of joy with a simple yet undeniably sweet message on Instagram.

On March 14, the "No Problem" singer revealed the news on Instagram, as he jokingly told his followers in the caption of his photo, "New baby droppin September." The photo he posted, which contained a screenshot of a message written on the Notes app, detailed, "We pregnant again, Its a girl, JESUS CHRIST, WE LOVE YOU GOD."

This will be the second child, and second daughter, for both Chance and Corley. The couple are already parents to a little girl, Kensli, who was born in 2015. In March 2017, the rapper opened up to Complex about being a father to his daughter, telling the publication:

"There was never a point, ever, in my life where I can remember loving someone as much or more than I love my mom until I met my daughter. So, it made me understand that my mom loves me more than she loves anybody in the world, and that’s crazy to me."

Isn't that the sweetest thing ever? And it shows just how much Chance's growing family means to him.

As previously mentioned, the couple's baby news comes shortly after they exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in early March. According to E! News, they officially married on March 9 in front of 150 guests, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. An eyewitness told the publication, "The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom." The source continued to share the most adorable anecdote about the ceremony, saying:

"The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch."

Interestingly enough, the Chicago Tribune reported that Chance and Corley got married on Dec. 27, 2018 in a civil ceremony in Chicago, months prior to their big affair.

The pair, who have been dating off and on since 2013, got engaged on July 4, 2018. But, it appears their relationship may have been in the cards for a long time before then. On March 6, Chance posted a thread on Twitter, in which he detailed first meeting Corley when he was nine years old at his mother's office party. At the time, Corley was performing a Destiny's Child hit with a couple of other kids.

When the rapper's father urged him to join in on the performance fun, he refused. However, he didn't refuse because of nerves or anything like that. Instead, he explained his decision by tweeting, "Not just because it wasn't my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks," he continued, "Its [sic] cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain't wanna jump the gun."

Sixteen years after that event, Chance would go on to dance with Corley at their wedding. And, following their nuptials, they would go on to announce that they're set to welcome another addition to their lovely family. Talk about an adorable love story.