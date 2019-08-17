Following the worldwide spectacle of the 2018 royal wedding, and the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child earlier this year, you'd be right to say that interest in the royal family is higher than ever. Unfortunately, not all attention is necessarily good, and the royal family are more than used to their fair share of media scrutiny. In recent months, the relationship between Prince Harry and William has been at the forefront of much royal speculation, and Channel 5 documentary William & Harry: Princes At War will take an in-depth look into this this rumoured royal rift.

As reported by the Mirror, the alleged feud is thought to have arisen shortly after Harry and Meghan's wedding last year, and speculation the the siblings weren't exactly getting long went into overdrive after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to move away from Kensington Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan set up their royal home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, and currently reside in the ten-bedroom Frogmore Cottage — a house gifted to the couple by the Queen herself. Speaking to The Sun about their decision to move, one royal source explained, "The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments. But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own."

However, it's worth noting that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have repeatedly denied allegations of the supposed rift.

Shutterstock

Following the separation of their royal households, rumours of tension between Prince Harry and William only intensified after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to cut-ties with The Royal Foundation — a charity previously set up by the brothers to carry out their charitable projects. As reported by ITV News, the foundation will continue on as normal, however, Prince William and Kate Middleton will now be at the helm.

According to the Express, the BBC royal correspondent, Sarah Campbell, has previously discussed Harry and Meghan's decision to distance themselves from The Royal Foundation. Speaking to CBS News, Campbell revealed that "there was surprise when it was announced by the trustees that they were going to split," and later added "Harry and Meghan have a bit more freedom in terms of their charities, they will go that way." The BBC correspondent also admitted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision potentially stirred up yet more speculation. As reported by the Express, she said, "on top of the moving away from Kensington Palace that all this other changes, I think it did add to this speculation that there’s been some sort of rift between the two families."

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

Well, Channel 5's newest doc William & Harry: Princes At War will most likely to touch upon many of the latest royal rumours, however, it's worth bearing in mind the official line from both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace — that there has been no feud.

William & Harry: Princes At War airs 9 p.m., Saturday, August 17 on Channel 5.