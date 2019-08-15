The royals apparently hit the road, and the rest of us were none the wiser. According to reports from The Mirror and Hello!, it looks like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie went to Ibiza two days after the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday. Markle celebrated her 38th trip around the sun on Aug. 4 at home, and on Aug. 6, she reportedly headed on over to Ibiza with her husband and son for their private vacation. Per the outlets, the family of three apparently spent six days in Spain before returning to the UK on Aug. 12.

How private was this private trip, you ask? Well, for one thing, we commoners are only hearing about it now, and that sure does not seem like an accident. According to Spanish newspaper El País, sources said the trio reportedly traveled via private jet, stayed in a private villa, and were accompanied by a security team. While they were in Ibiza, the Majorca Daily Bulletin noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently avoided of photographers. And if you were to look at their official Instagram account? Nary a photo or video of their reported Ibiza vacation to be found... which totally tracks. Prince Harry and Markle are not exactly a "Let us take a bajillion photos and videos while we are on vacation and post 'em while we are still on vacation so everyone can see what we are up to" type of couple. They are more of a "Maybe we will take some photos, maybe we won't. Maybe we will share a vacation photo or two, maybe we won't. But if we do share any vacation photos, we definitely will not share them until we are back home because the last thing we need is for people to track us down while we are on our private family vacation" type of couple.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Markle spent her actual day of birth at Frogmore Cottage. A few days before Markle's birthday, Scobie told Katie Couric that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to celebrate “Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family.” He went on to predict that it would "simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends — and, of course, precious moments with Archie.”

And yes, there was cake — a very special carrot cake, that is. As Good Morning America noted, her birthday cake was created by Luminary Bakery. The East London-based bakery is one of the "forces for change" featured in the September issue of British Vogue — the issue that was guest-edited Markle.

Archie, who just turned three months old, has another big international trip ahead of him. In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Instagram that they "have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn." The forthcoming tour's stops include South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola.

Get those passport stamps, Archie. And congratulations on reportedly taking your very first secret family birthday vacation, Archie.