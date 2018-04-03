The 37-year-old actors had been married since 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2006 film Step Up, where they met and starred opposite each other. Their daughter Everly was born in 2013 and is about to turn 5 years old next month.
According to People, the couple's made their last public appearance together last month at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards in Inglewood, California — where Everly made her first appearance on the red carpet.
Fans are devastated to hear about the couple's split and have expressed such via Twitter. Some fans are about how we'll always have Step Up, the movie that not only introduced Tatum and Dewan, but gave the world a dancing movie franchise.
Some fans were caught completely off-guard by the split.
In response to the news, many fans have declared love to be, well, dead — a common declaration when beloved celeb couples unexpectedly announce their split.