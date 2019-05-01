Charlize Theron is "at peace" with her life, and therapy has played a part in reaching this point. Theron's comments about therapy and parenting in Marie Claire's June issue show that self-care — however it manifests itself for each person — is anything but selfish.

"I didn't discover therapy until my mid-30s," Theron told the magazine. "My reasons for going had a lot to do with South Africa and uncertainty and living with an alcoholic every day in my life. What I discovered was that my life was an all-encompassing thing. It showed me that I can see the big picture and understand the reason to get to a place where I could create a life for my own kids."

The Long Shot actor is the adoptive mom to 7-year-old Jackson and 4-year-old August. And Theron talked about how much she loves her kids in the Marie Claire interview, too. "I love being a mom," she said. "I get up with them at 5:30 every day. I make them breakfast. I pack their lunches. On the weekends, we hang out with family and friends. I'll cook lasagna for them — or steak. We do a lot of grilling. We go to Medieval Times."

Theron's comments about therapy are on point, and they're a good reminder going into Mental Health Awareness Month, too. By talking through her own experiences, Theron can "see the big picture," as she put it, including making time for what's most important, like her kids. Taking care of yourself, whatever that entails, can help you be more present for the people in your life, which seems to be the care for Theron and her family.

Last month, Theron talked about supporting her older child's gender identity during an interview with the Daily Mail. "I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," Theron said to the outlet. "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide."

As her children grow up, it's clear that Theron will love and embrace them for exactly who they are. "My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be," she told the Daily Mail. "And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."

Meanwhile, Theron is perfectly content with her own life, too. She told Marie Claire,

"My 20s were really about getting a lot of stuff out of my system — wanting to experience the world, do drugs, travel to Turkey for four months with a backpack, and I did all that, so by the time I had kids, I was really ready. I'm in bed at 7:45 every night now, and I love it because I've lived. You don't want to be 80 and on your death bed and wonder what might have happened. If I die tomorrow, I'm at peace with who I am in my life."

It's great to see Theron being so open about her own experiences, including seeing a therapist. Caring for herself and loving her children unconditionally has led the actor to a great place. And as Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off, her words are a good reminder that there's no shame in taking time for your own mental health treatment, too.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.