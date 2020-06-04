This mat talk could not have come at a better time. In a recent interview to celebrate Pride Month, Cheer star Jerry Harris gave advice to kids struggling with sexuality. While the star from Netflix's hit docuseries discussed being a gay icon with Variety, he also opened up about what kind of role model he wants to be for younger individuals, specifically those grappling with their sexual orientation.

"I want to be someone that's fearless, that's confident to others, and that's confident to themselves and believes in themselves," he said, before adding, "And just to tell them you can be who you want to be, and you can be who you are, because you are perfect and you are enough for anyone."

Most fans immediately fell hard for Harris while watching him in the first season of Cheer that debuted in January. Despite dealing with a multitude of hardships, including the death of his mom, the 20-year-old always tried to uplift others through his famous mat talks. And even when he's not supporting his fellow cheerleaders on the mat, Harris continues to preach positivity.

On June 3, in the midst of worldwide protests and the start of Pride, Harris shared an Instagram post challenging black men to uplift each other. "We are BLACK MEN!..... We build .... We don't tear down other BLACK MEN! .... We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate about building others!" Even as black individuals are fighting for their lives following the killing of George Floyd, Harris is doing what he can to promote good.

The reality star is undoubtedly an icon. In February BET even called him "the gay black icon we need in 2020." And to that, the Cheer star told Variety, "I definitely feel like it is a lot of pressure to live up to, but I want to be that person that everyone knows that can handle it and doesn't let it get the best of me or take me from who I am."