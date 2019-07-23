The best part of adulthood is that we have the freedom to do whatever we please, and I think we'd be kidding ourselves if we didn't confess that "whatever we please" is really just another way of saying "buying endless boxes of Cheez-Its and calling them dinner." But with this freedom comes a challenge for those of us who imbibe — what drink do we pair with this beloved, timeless snack? Enter this new wine and Cheez-It box, which is here to revolutionize your summer picnicking, wine and cheese nights, and, dare I say, the rest of your human life.

This box comes by way of a collab between Cheez-It and House Wine, and also by way of my dizziest daydreams. Each box is halved: one half is dedicated to the cheesy cracker you know and love, and the other half to Original Red Blend box of House Wine — which was, per the press release, specifically chosen as the best wine to pair with original Cheez-Its, thanks to the "red currant aromas and juicy red fruit" of the blend.

"We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America's favorite 100% real cheese snack into one portable box," said Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division, in a press release. "Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long."

The only drawback is that the box is only available for a limited time, so you'll have to act fast. On July 25, it will retail for $25 per box on House Wine's website while supplies last.

If you miss the boat, though, you can still live out your wine and Cheez-It dreams, with a little DIY effort. In fact, House Wines and Cheez-It went ahead and made pairings for all your favorite Cheez-It flavors. For example, according to House Wine's winemaker Hal Landvoigt, White Cheddar supposedly pairs best with rosé, and Extra Toasty with sauvignon blanc — although he also encourages people to follow their hearts when it comes to pairing Cheez-Its and wine.

"We make wines for people to enjoy anytime and anyplace — just like Cheez-It," said Landvoigt in a press release. "I create wines that run the spectrum of flavor — from crisp and bright to savory and spicy. From there, I looked for combinations that complement the real cheese found in each flavor of Cheez-It to make the perfect pairing."

I don't know about y'all, but as someone who has eaten enough Cheez-Its that I'm pretty sure they make up the lining of most of my vital organs, this is extremely delicious and welcome news. Which is to say: I'll see y'all at our laptop screens on July 25, duking it out for these limited edition boxes. May the cheesy odds be ever in our favor.