Come summer, the Clinton family is expected to welcome a new member to the bunch. On Tuesday, Chelsea Clinton announced her third pregnancy on Twitter: "Marc [Mezvinsky] and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."

Motherhood is nothing new for Clinton. In 2014, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte, who was then followed by Aidan in 2016. In 2017, Clinton spoke with Romper about the difficulties millennial mothers faced with limited time, increased responsibilities, and frequent economic restraints that especially impact women from poorer backgrounds. "First there are very real, structural challenges that women face to spending time with their kids right from the time they are born," Clinton told the website.

"For starters, the United States is one of only nine countries across the world that doesn’t mandate maternity leave — and the only developed country," she added. "This is outrageous, and it means that from the very beginning women are struggling to carve out the time they both need and want with their children — and make ends meet."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Clinton's announcement about her third pregnancy is sure to thrill her mother, Hillary Clinton. In early 2018, the former Democratic presidential nominee told ITK that the best thing about losing the 2016 presidential race was that she had more time to spend with her grandkids.

"I get to see them all the time," Hillary said back then. "I get to spend a lot of time with them ... They’re the loves of my life." She added that she would FaceTime with young Charlotte and Aidan.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apart from the challenges that mothers face, Clinton has also been vocal about a range of other political issues, especially under Donald Trump's administration. And she seems to have kept her children aware of these matters, too.

In 2017, after Trump signed an executive order involving a travel ban on at least six Muslim-majority countries, Clinton joined protesters in New York City and brought her daughter along. "Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today," Clinton tweeted adding that it was the first protest Charlotte attended.

Sure, Clinton's responsibilities are bound to increase with the third baby added to the family but she sounded thrilled in her tweet about being a mom one more time. And based on her interview with Romper, she also seems aware of the privilege she enjoys as someone who has the financial means to arrange for help.

"I know I am lucky to have control over my schedule so I can be home most weekends and in the mornings or evenings and hopefully both," Clinton told the website. "Being lucky or privileged shouldn’t determine the attention, support and nurture that our children receive and yet, far too often, even in 2017, it does. I think that’s wrong."

Until things get better for moms across the country, Clinton said she wouldn't stop advocating for more robust policies.

Disclosure: Chelsea Clinton's husband Marc Mezvinsky joined Social Capital, an investor in Bustle Digital Group, in mid 2017 and joined the Board of Bustle Digital Group in early 2018.