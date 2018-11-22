In a recent interview with the BBC, Chelsea Clinton said her parents faced "very different" expectations while in the public eye. As an example, Clinton pointed to the onslaught of pressure her mother, Hillary Clinton, received when she initially opted not to take former President Bill Clinton's name after the pair married in 1975.

"The expectations, at least publicly outside of our family, were very different for my mum versus my dad," Clinton said in an interview with the BBC. "No-one was asking him to change his name."

According to Clinton, her mother came under significant criticism and pressure to take on her husband's name when he ran for governor of Arkansas in 1978. That pressure continued when Bill ran again in 1982. "I even remember in Arkansas in the 1980s, there was tremendous pressure for my mom to change her name from Hillary Rodham to Hillary Rodham Clinton, which she ultimately did because it seemed to her such a silly fight and she wanted to move that out to then focus on the work she felt called to."

In speaking to the BBC, Clinton emphasized that her father has always been supportive of her mother and her career, but noted that, publicly, things weren't always equal. "It would be disingenuous to say that her achievements were given the same clear-eyed assessment as my dad's were," she said.

Clinton was recently named as one of the BBC's 100 Women for 2018.

