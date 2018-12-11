A former first daughter just came to the defense of one of the current first children, and it's not the first time she's done so. Chelsea Clinton's tweet about Barron Trump on Monday evening showed that her feelings on how presidential children should be treated hasn't budged a bit: they should be left out of political satire and commentary, as she's always maintained. Specifically, Clinton responded to a tweet by journalist Jonathan Chait on Monday night that suggested Barron might become POTUS' new Chief of Staff. Clinton didn't find it so funny.

Chait tweeted, "My darkhorse chief of staff pick: Barron Trump 1. Looks like Trump 2. Will not make Trump work 3. Cannot be tried as an adult"

Clinton replied to Chait with a stern reprimand, writing, "Please leave Barron Trump out of 'jokes' & analyses. He’s a kid and private citizen and deserves to be left alone. Thank you."

Chait quickly responded, "This is not a joke about Barron Trump. It is a joke about Donald Trump."

The conflict appears to have ended there. But Clinton's defense of Barron is not a one-time affair. She has risen to his defense multiple times in the past, always reminding the world that Barron is a child, and has had no say in any of the events that have taken place in his father's administration.

More to come...